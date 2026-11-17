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Family, friends and industry colleagues will gather to remember Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys, who died November 14 at age 83, honoring his life, his faith and the music he shared with generations.

Service Details

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 • 1:30 p.m. Central

First Baptist Church — Main Worship Center

106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd.

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Richard's unmistakable bass voice anchored The Oak Ridge Boys for more than five decades and gave 'Elvira' its beloved refrain. After singing with Elvis Presley as a member of the Stamps Quartet, he joined the Oaks in 1972. With the group, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard called Hendersonville home for more than 50 years.

Family, close friends and industry colleagues are encouraged to RSVP by 10 a.m. Central on Tuesday, November 24, for parking and entrance instructions.

A private reception for family and friends will follow the service. There will be no visitation, funeral procession or graveside service.

Seating is limited. Priority will be given to family and invited guests, and the public is welcome as space allows.

In lieu of flowers, and for those unable to attend, memorial gifts may be made to the Champions' Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball. Online gifts can be made at giving.vanderbilt.edu by selecting 'Champions' Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball' from the list of gift options. Checks may be made payable to Vanderbilt University, with 'Champions' Circle – in memory of Richard Sterban' in the memo line, and mailed to Gift and Donor Services, Vanderbilt University, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727.

Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / Indie Bling Studio







Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / Indie Bling Studio

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