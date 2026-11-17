"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Richard Sterban Remembered at Hendersonville Service for Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer
Sterban, the longtime bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, died at age 83.
Family, friends and industry colleagues will gather to remember Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys, who died November 14 at age 83, honoring his life, his faith and the music he shared with generations.
Service Details
Tuesday, November 24, 2026 • 1:30 p.m. Central
First Baptist Church — Main Worship Center
Richard's unmistakable bass voice anchored The Oak Ridge Boys for more than five decades and gave 'Elvira' its beloved refrain. After singing with Elvis Presley as a member of the Stamps Quartet, he joined the Oaks in 1972. With the group, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard called Hendersonville home for more than 50 years.
Family, close friends and industry colleagues are encouraged to RSVP by 10 a.m. Central on Tuesday, November 24, for parking and entrance instructions.
A private reception for family and friends will follow the service. There will be no visitation, funeral procession or graveside service.
Seating is limited. Priority will be given to family and invited guests, and the public is welcome as space allows.
In lieu of flowers, and for those unable to attend, memorial gifts may be made to the Champions' Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball. Online gifts can be made at giving.vanderbilt.edu by selecting 'Champions' Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball' from the list of gift options. Checks may be made payable to Vanderbilt University, with 'Champions' Circle – in memory of Richard Sterban' in the memo line, and mailed to Gift and Donor Services, Vanderbilt University, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727.
Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / Indie Bling Studio
Photo Credit: Brandon Wood / Indie Bling Studio
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode