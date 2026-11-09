Concert Review: BOYNEXTDOOR Finally Knock on New York's Door, Proving Their First American Tour Was Worth the Wait

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If you've ever been a pre-debut fan of a group and waited years for them to tour, then you will understand exactly how I was feeling as I walked into Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden to see BOYNEXTDOOR perform their first-ever show in New York on the "KNOCK ON Vol.2" tour. This group has been on my radar for years; I fell in love with their concept when the very first teasers dropped ahead of their debut, and have kept up with them ever since. I had seen BOYNEXTDOOR perform at KCON LA in 2024 which was such a treat, but fellow American ONEDOORs will know that we've waited a long time for a proper tour here.

Let's get this out of the way: "worth the wait" is an understatement. I'm not being hyperbolic when I say I was genuinely blown away by every aspect of this performance. I knew that BOYNEXTDOOR had grown up significantly since their debut in 2023, but seeing the members - Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak - in their element on a stage like this rivaled concerts from groups many years their senior.

From the very first moments of this show, I knew it was going to be a special one. For starters, the entire performance was backed by a live band, something very rare in k-pop and something that I, as a live music lover since before I ever knew what k-pop was, always appreciate. The live band allowed for incredible rock-infused remixes of many of BOYNEXTDOOR's songs, which made already great tracks infinitely cooler. The group released a live album earlier this year that featured the setlist from the final performance of "KNOCK ON Vol.1" but I very much hope they release an updated version that includes the tracks from Vol.2. The rock version of ADIOS! would go platinum in my home.

The first time we see the members is as individuals, each taking center stage and performing their verse in the song "06070" as a solo moment, bathed in a spotlight on an otherwise empty stage. What a unique but impactful way to kick off the show. It allowed each of the members to have his own focus, being introduced to fans one by one. The setlist then catapulted into a nonstop energetic sequence of songs, beginning with "VIRAL," "But Sometimes," and "I Feel Good."

The key word here is "energetic." These boys have insane energy. When they're not perfectly in-sync for their powerful choreography, they're running back and forth across the stage, interacting with fans and each other, keeping command of the audience's attention. Jaehyun, the group's leader, was particularly hyper, flinging himself around the stage throughout the entire show, in blink-and-you'll-miss-him moments of silly, but impressive, stamina.

One particularly emotional section of the set included some of the group's slower songs, including "Forever You," a song about the inevitable loss of family members. The lyrics, translated into English, were shown on screen as the members glided through beautiful and evocative vocals. I found myself tearing up, and when I looked around, I noticed other fans' eyes weren't dry either.

The group performed a wide selection of songs from various eras of their discography thus far, including recent title tracks "ANIMAL" and "ddok ddok ddok," both of which brought out some of the most enthusiastic responses from the audience of the night. During the performance of "ANIMAL," the venue was transformed into a rave, with flashing lights, heavy beats, and the fans' lightsticks pulsing along. I saw many fans on social media coining the phrase "RAVENEXTDOOR" in reference to this stage, which was a very accurate assessment. During "ddok ddok ddok" the fans were so loud, shouting every word of the chorus along with the group.

However, a highlight for me as a pre-debut fan was hearing some of their older songs, like "But Sometimes" and "One and Only." They even performed a bit of "But I Like You" a cappella as a fan request song, which was an especially special treat.

The group performed two separate encore sets, which was a fun surprise. They came back for the usual encore, that fans have come to expect at k-pop shows, and performed "Upside Down" and "I Wonder" before coming back for special reprise performances of "I Feel Good," "ADIOS!," and "ANIMAL."

By the time BOYNEXTDOOR took their final bows (for real, for the third time), I was already wishing I could experience the entire night all over again. From the members' undeniable stage presence, to the killer setlist and rock-infused arrangements, "KNOCK ON Vol.2" was everything I had waited years for, and more. After years of following this group and waiting for the opportunity to see them headline a show in New York, I can confidently say that BOYNEXTDOOR exceeded every expectation. The members have grown into incredibly well-rounded performers, and if this first New York show is any indication of what's ahead, ONEDOORs have plenty more to look forward to.

Photo Credit: KOZ ENTERTAINMENT (HYBE)

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