Regina Ferguson Releases New Single "RIDE 'TIL DAWN" Produced by Jonathan Wilson

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Regina Ferguson released her new single, 'Ride 'til Dawn,' on Friday, November 6. Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the track is outlaw-edged classic country and roots-rock. The single was premiered by The Needle Drop, which described it as 'an upbeat track built on pedal steel and a loose, groove-heavy twang, drawing on outlaw-edged classic country and roots-rock.'

Listen to the single here.

Discussing the pacey track, which is a master class in high octane pedal steel and upbeat, free-flowing groove-laden twang, Ferguson stated,

'It can be challenging to write songs that aren't so serious,' adding, 'I had fun with the lighthearted nature. It turned into something you can just sit back and crank up.'

Recorded with Wilson, noted for his work with Father John Misty, Miley Cyrus, Billy Strings and Margo Price, at his nearby Topanga studio, the single offers a preview of her forthcoming sophomore 2027 album. The record features Wilson on drums alongside an all-star band, tracked live to tape to create a raw, palpable energy. Ferguson's classic songwriting weaves clever, sharply observed narratives exploring relationships, independence, longing, loss, resilience and the search for belonging. All set to establish her as a remarkable new soulful voice and statuesque presence that stands tall alongside country songwriting legends from Sheryl Crow to Bonnie Raitt.

Currently based in Topanga Canyon, Ferguson was born in Pennsylvania as the middle of 11 children in a Catholic household. While she gravitated towards '90s country on the radio, her early musical pursuits focused on formal operatic training. Ferguson relocated to South Carolina, where she spent her formative musical years working nights as a jazz singer. She later moved to Los Angeles, ultimately landing in the city's rustic Topanga Canyon neighborhood. There, she felt at home, physically and spiritually. The area's rich history of folk-rock and western-leaning country, along with its artist-friendly environment, helped Ferguson's creativity flourish, providing the perfect backdrop for a timeless sound grounded in real stories with roots deep enough to resonate far and wide.

Upcoming Shows

Tue, November 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Desert 5 Spot

Connect With Regina Ferguson

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Photo Credit: Mage Buse | High res









Photo Credit: Mage Buse | High res

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