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Real Boston Richey returns with 'Wadup Wadup,' his brash, hook-heavy new single, out now alongside its official video. The Freebandz and Epic Records rap standout lets his signature gravelly Florida drawl and braggadocious bars take over a beat built to bounce. It follows a busy stretch that included his S.O.S. EP and a performance at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

'Wadup Wadup' is available at realbostonrichey.lnk.to/WadupWadup.

'Wadup Wadup' lands with a video shot by MD Directed It. Filmed in a grainy, throwback home-video style, the clip follows an iced-out Richey through a night of partying and bowling, surrounded by friends, women and flashing lights, capturing the rowdy spirit of the track.

Before its release, Richey previewed 'Wadup Wadup' during DDG's weeklong HIT-A-THON 2 livestream, performing it live for From The Block. That same week, he reunited with DDG and BenDaDonnn on 'Georgia Wata,' a Zaytoven-helmed cut from the HIT-A-THON album. Since then, he has teased the track across Instagram and TikTok with a steady stream of content, inviting fans to post their own videos set to the song.

Tallahassee-raised Richey first charted with his Public Housing mixtapes, both of which reached the Billboard 200, before making the cover of XXL's 2023 Freshman Class issue. His 2024 album Richey Rich debuted at No. 48 on the Billboard 200, while his breakout single 'Help Me' peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned RIAA Platinum certification. His catalog has since surpassed a billion streams, and his music has racked up billions of views across social platforms. In March, he won Best New Artist (Hip-Hop) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

'Wadup Wadup' and its official video are available now.

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Photo Credit: Courtesy of Epic Records







Photo Credit: Courtesy of Epic Records

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