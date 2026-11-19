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The Bay Area Charged Particles collective returns with its second live album, titled Celebrating Michael Brecker, available November 20 on Origin Records. The performance, recorded August 3, 2025, features Randy Brecker as special guest from the historic Half Moon Bay club.

After heaping high praise on the band's previous recording, 2021's Charged Particles Plays the Music of Michael Brecker: Live at the Baked Potato!, trumpeter Randy Brecker decided to join the band on select dates through its U.K. and Stateside tours from 2022 to 2025.

'By then, we were pretty well-versed with the material, and our chops were up,' said Brecker, who was just a few months shy of his 80th birthday at the time of this gig. 'Some of the tunes aren't easy, because they don't lay that well on the trumpet,' he added, noting that tunes featured on Michael Brecker's 1996's Tales from the Hudson and 2007's Pilgrimage were originally written for his tenor sax and Pat Metheny's guitar in mind. 'All in all, I fit in pretty well, and we bonded nicely together.'

Veteran San Francisco tenor saxophonist Tod Dickow, a standout on Live at the Baked Potato!, helped create that bond with Randy on the frontline. Dickow hits some powerful Breckerian heights throughout the session.

'I certainly listened to enough of Mike's music that it's going to come out in my playing,' said Dickow. 'He is a model of perfection, and I've always looked at his playing as something to strive for.'

And as drummer-bandleader and group founder Jon Krosnick noted: 'Mike is in Tod's blood, his sound, and his philosophy.'

The Music

Dickow delivers solos on Joey Calderazzo's modal 'El Niño' and the pianist's blues-tinged medium swinger, 'Midnight Voyage,' as well as on Brecker's New Orleans street beat number, 'Madame Toulouse,' his rhythmically choppy stop-start number 'Loose Threads' (originally created for 2002's Directions in Music, a cooperative venture between Michael Brecker, Herbie Hancock, and Roy Hargrove, and later reprised on Brecker's 2007 swan song, Pilgrimage), and his ballad, 'When Can I Kiss You Again?'

Randy plays high-note flurries on several tunes, including the Latin montuno-like section of 'El Niño,' 'Madame Toulouse', and the closer, 'Pilgrimage.' Randy also blends with Dickow in harmony lines on 'Loose Threads' as well as on Hal Galper's 'Triple Play,' a triplet-based swinger that the Brecker Brothers played together on the Galper Quartet's 1978 album, Redux.

Pianist Murray Low contributes solos throughout, while comping alongside the rhythm tandem of upright bassist Aaron Germain and drummer Krosnick. That trio began working together around the Bay Area in 2011. After doing nearly a thousand gigs together, Dickow came on board in 2015, subsequently playing a key role on Charged Particles Plays the Music of Michael Brecker: Live at the Baked Potato!

About Charged Particles

Over the course of three incarnations of the group, including a move from Ohio to California in 2011, Charged Particles has periodically featured a variety of special guests, including guitarists Nguyen Le, Barry Finnerty, and Dewa Budjana, vocalists Kevin Lettau, Beata Pater, and Rocío Guitard, conguero Omar Ledezma, and woodwind player and Oregon co-founder Paul McCandless.

As the newest special guest, Randy joins Charged Particles for its second homage to his brother, the multiple Grammy-winning saxophonist-composer who passed away at age 57 on January 13, 2007, after a long struggle with leukemia.

Charged Particles · Celebrating Michael Brecker. Origin Records. Release date: November 20.

For more information on Charged Particles, visit ChargedParticles.com.

Photo Credit: Jim Bourne





Charged Particles (L to R): Murray Low, Tod Dicklow, Aaron Germain, Randy Brecker, Jon Krosnick Photo by Jim Bourne



Photo Credit: Jim Bourne

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