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The cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' sat down for a live SiriusXM Front Row hosted by Andy Cohen.

During the live taping, the cast found out about Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond. Ralph Fiennes, who has appeared in past Bond films, reacted to the news and shared his thoughts.

SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 101), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Video: SiriusXM Front Row

Transcript

Andy Cohen: Oh my God, we have breaking news. The new bond has been announced. I'm not even kidding. Any guesses?

Joseph Zada: Is it Callum?

Andy Cohen: No.

Ralph Fiennes: Robert Pattinson.

Andy Cohen: That's the new bond.

Ralph Fiennes: I've been following.

Andy Cohen: Ralph, did you know? Wait, Ralph, did you know?

Joseph Zada: Is it actually Rob?

Andy Cohen: No, you didn't. It's Rob.

Jo Zada: Oh, that's gonna be so good.

Andy Cohen: What are our reactions? Live re - Jesse's upset because he was up for the role.

Jesse Plemons: You saw it all over my face.

Ralph Fiennes: I'm sorry. I'm in love with Daniel Craig still. So it's a hard, it's hard.

Andy Cohen: You're from the Daniel Craig class.

Ralph Fiennes: So no, he's a great actor. I think he'd be, I'm sure he'd be great.

Andy Cohen: Very excited.

Jesse Plemons: Batman, Bond. Primetime.

Joseph Zada: He's on such a roll. He's every young actor's favorite actor right now, I think.

Andy Cohen: And, you know, he's... Jordan, find out how old he is because this is a relatively young bond.

Joseph Zada: 21. [laughs]

Andy Cohen: This means that he is gonna be in it for a while. Yeah. He's 40. Yes. Wow.

Joseph Zada: That is Gen Z.

Andy Cohen: Very excited. Okay, so in 20 years, Joseph, you might be going for this part.

Joseph Zada: Don't they only do English people?

Andy Cohen: Well, you're a master of accents.

Joseph Zada: That's true.

Andy Cohen: That is, yes, it is a good point. Wow, this is very exciting.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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