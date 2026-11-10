Radio Free Alice to Tour North America With What’s In Between Beginning February 24 in San Francisco

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Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice has announced the North American leg of their What's In Between Tour, beginning February 24 in San Francisco, CA. Celebrating the release of their debut album, the four-piece will return to the States after stirring up buzz with their recent guerrilla gigs in Los Angeles, Austin, and New York City. The announcement also coincides with the band's EU/UK tour being almost entirely sold out. The sweeping North American tour will move coast to coast with festival appearances at Noise Pop Festival, Innings Music Festival and Treefort Music Festival along the way. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026 at 10:00 am local time.

What's In Between was released a little over a week ago via Atlantic Records and has already seen tremendous support from NME, Paste, L'Officiel, Clash and countless others. Eleven songs that evoke the sound of a band that knows exactly what it wants to be: hook-laden yet self-aware, full of humor and a strange kind of joy, and unashamedly massive in its ambitions. What's In Between is a record that understands that rapture and ruin are often unlikely bedfellows; a record built for finding your tribe in mosh pits and on dancefloors.

The Melbourne band made the record across three continents with Peter Katis (Interpol, The National), Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) and Finn Billingham. The official music video for 'The Intersection' premiered alongside the album, positioning the band on full display in an art gallery - being scrutinized and sold while trying to perform.

Radio Free Alice show no signs of stopping. Coming off of a jam-packed festival season performing everywhere from Gov Ball to Reading Festival to Riot Fest and Austin City Limits, playing pop-up shows and record store sets around the globe, the band is now into their nearly sold-out UK/EU tour.

Tour Dates

2026

NOVEMBER

10 — Amsterdam, NL — Tolhuistuin (SOLD OUT)

11 — Brussels, BE — Botanique Museum (SOLD OUT)

12 — Paris, FR — Point Ephémère (SOLD OUT)

14 — Bristol, UK — Thekla (SOLD OUT)

15 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute2

17 — London, UK — Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

18 — Leeds, UK — Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

20 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

21 — Glasgow, UK — Art School (SOLD OUT)

22 — Belfast, IE — Ulster Sports Club (SOLD OUT)

24 — Dublin, IE — Button Factory (SOLD OUT)

27 — Barcelona, ES — Sidecar (SOLD OUT)

29 — Paris, FR — Point Ephémère (SOLD OUT)

30 — Paris, FR — Point Ephémère (SOLD OUT)

2027

FEBRUARY

24 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop (Noise Pop Festival) †

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

26 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

27 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Music Festival †

MARCH

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

4 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM - Lounge

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

6 - Austin, TX - 3TEN at ACL Live

8 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

12 - Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez

15 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

17 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

18 - Montréal, QC - L'Escogriffe Bar

19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

20 - Detroit, MI - PJ's Lager House

22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

24 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

26 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

30 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

APRIL

1 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival †

2 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

3 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

4 - Vancouver, BC - The American

† - Festival Appearance

Tracklist

Crying With You

Undressed

Rule 31

What's In Between

Kick In The Shins

Big Ideas (feat. Rachel Brown)

Lunch Money

Bottleshops

Four Leaf Clover

The Intersection

Waiting

About Radio Free Alice

Noah Learmonth is the sort of frontman that classic bands are built around. Talk to the wryly amusing Radio Free Alice vocalist, and you'll find a leader who knows exactly what he wants his band to be: hook-laden yet self-aware; full of nuance, humor and a strange kind of joy; a group for those who often find themselves on the margins of the party, but a unit whose dreams are also ambitiously, unashamedly massive and fully on display with their debut record, What's In Between, out now via Atlantic Records.

Learmonth and guitarist Jules Paradiso started the group at school in Sydney before moving at 18 to Melbourne to fully pursue music. With their previous bandmates staying behind, they soon found bassist Michael Phillips and drummer Lochie Dowd at Melbourne University.

RFA have quickly transcended the often hard to break out of Australian music scene and become a band welcomed onto stages around the world. In 2025, they booked one London headline show that, due to insane demand, ended up expanding to six sold-out shows in the span of a single month. Later that year, they played their first US run, which included three sold-out NYC shows. They've spent festival season touring around the world's biggest stages, from Governor's Ball to Reading and Leeds. Back home in Australia, they supported Geese on their first trip down under, and warmed the stage for The Killers on their last arena run.

What's In Between is a three-continent record made with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) over a couple of weeks north of Sydney; songs were re-worked and re-visited with producer Peter Katis (Interpol, The National) at his studio in Connecticut; while a week of downtime in north-west London earlier this year spawned the final touches on the album with UK producer Finn Billingham working out of Flood and Alan Moulder's studio.

A card-carrying lover of coming-of-age narratives, with What's In Between, Learmonth and his band have written the soundtrack to their own: a debut destined to play on the stereos of a generation of fans as they carve out their singular stories, and an album that cements Radio Free Alice's place as one of 2026's most significant breakout bands.

Photo Credit: David Dickenson [Download Hi-Res]











Photo Credit: David Dickenson [Download Hi-Res]

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