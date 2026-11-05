RUSH to Perform Five-Date RESIDENCY AT SPHERE in Las Vegas

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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and RUSH co-founders Geddy Lee (on bass, keys, and vocals) and Alex Lifeson (on guitar and vocals) have announced RUSH's five-date 'Elevate From the Norm' residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will perform on May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30. Each night the band will play a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Tickets go on sale on November 13 at 10AM PT at rush.com/sphere.

Geddy Lee shares about the residency:

'When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, 'wow, what a shame that RUSH is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.' Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true. We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we've been doing in some of our 'one off' cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs. We are so effin' excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!'

Presale and VIP Details

RUSH Backstage and RUSH Newsletter subscribers will receive an exclusive two-hour window to purchase VIP and Travel packages beginning Friday, November 6 at 10 AM PT. The Artist Presale for concert tickets begins Wednesday, November 11 at 10 AM PT. Fans who register through Seated will receive a unique presale code granting them early access to tickets.

For the first time, Superfan is bringing its signature VIP and Travel experiences to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for RUSH's 2027 Residency at Sphere, creating an exciting new destination for fans to come together and celebrate the band. As the official VIP & Travel partner, Superfan will offer curated experiences extending beyond the concert, including exclusive fan activations, transportation, and a dedicated RUSH merchandise pop-up shop at Fontainebleau.

Fans can choose from three VIP packages featuring premium concert seating and exclusive perks, with select packages offering the opportunity to meet Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, collectible band-signed merchandise, access to the Xanadu VIP Lounge, and dedicated merchandise pickup. The official RUSH pop-up shop at Fontainebleau will feature a curated collection celebrating the band's legendary career and Sphere debut.

Travel packages will also be available for each show of the residency. These packages make it easy for fans traveling to Las Vegas by bundling lodging at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with concert tickets, VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, shuttle transportation and more. All details and official links are at rush.com/sphere.

Fifty Something Tour

RUSH are currently on their Fifty Something tour. The tour has sold over 1 million tickets across Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Europe, and the UK. For Fifty Something and the Sphere dates, Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, as well as keyboardist Loren Gold.

Tickets for the current Fifty Something tour are available here.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

The residency follows other Las Vegas Sphere engagements, including the Eagles' ongoing run, which recently added new December dates and has become the longest-running residency at the venue.

May 21, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

May 23, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

May 26, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

May 28, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

May 30, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Sphere

Previously announced upcoming tour dates are available at https://www.rush.com/tour/fifty-something/.

About RUSH

RUSH took rock music into uncharted territory and to unmatched heights fueled by the once-in-a-lifetime interplay of Geddy Lee [bass, keys, vocals], Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals], and the late Neil Peart [drums, lyrics]. Selling over 45 million albums worldwide, garnering seven GRAMMY Award nominations, tallying billions of streams, and earning induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, the pioneering trio's incalculable influence has spanned generations, attracting one of the most ardent audiences in history. These musicians effectively reimagined and redefined rock without boundaries, striking a balance between elite instrumentation, anthemic vocals, provocative lyricism, and timeless storytelling both sonically and thematically. RUSH notably achieved 'the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock band, behind only the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.' Furthermore, their accolades have included becoming Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, achieving the Canadian Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 2012, and receiving recognition with both a star on the Canada Walk of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The world tragically said goodbye to Peart on January 7, 2020, following his battle with brain cancer. Honoring Peart and the legacy the band had forged together, Lee and Lifeson celebrate RUSH on tour in 2026. It's a moment for new listeners to finally experience this music live in all of its glory and another chance for the group's faithful fanbase to rally again.

About Sphere

Sphere is an experiential medium that is redefining the future of immersive experiences. Powered by advanced technologies that ignite the senses, Sphere is a venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that bring storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood creatives; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier brand events. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with plans also announced for Sphere venues in Abu Dhabi and National Harbor. More information is available at thesphere.com.

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