RONNIE WOOD AND HIS AMMO BAND to Play Beacon Theatre in New York City

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Ronnie Wood And His Ammo Band have announced a show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 22nd, 2027. Joining Ronnie on stage will be Grammy-nominated singer and Rolling Stones collaborator Chanel Haynes, as the charismatic Wood and company showcase his remarkable musical legacy.

Wood is bringing his show to NYC, following critically acclaimed performances across Europe and Latin America – 'he proves himself to be a musician in top form, as a guitarist, bandleader and storyteller' raved Stagr, Köln Germany. Wood's performances continue to affirm his stature as a defining force in rock n' roll. The new show also offers audiences a rare opportunity to see one of the world's most iconic guitarists outside of his stadium performances with The Rolling Stones.

The show celebrates FEARLESS: THE ANTHOLOGY 1965–2025, a career-spanning collection marking 60 years of Ronnie's music. The anthology brings together highlights from his work with The Rolling Stones, Faces, the Jeff Beck Group and The Birds, alongside his solo recordings, many of which Wood will perform live on the Beacon stage, demonstrating the incredible breadth of his career.

His Ammo Band features bassist Willie Weeks and drummer Andy Newmark, both of whom played on his 1974 debut solo album I've Got My Own Album To Do, alongside keyboardist Andy Wallace and guitarist Johnny Lee Schell.

Ronnie Wood says, 'I've got a fantastic band around me, and we're having a great time playing these songs. I'm loving every minute of it. Now we're bringing the show to New York – see you at the Beacon.'

Ronnie's 2026 shows marked his first full live solo sets in more than 16 years, with two nights at Amsterdam's legendary Paradiso selling out within minutes. A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with The Rolling Stones and Faces, Ronnie has played in some of the most influential groups of all time. Alongside his work as a guitarist, songwriter and performer, he has enjoyed a remarkable parallel career as a highly regarded visual artist.

Event Details

Ronnie Wood And His Ammo Band at the Beacon Theatre, New York City: Monday, March 22nd, 2027

Artist presale: Fri, 11/13 @ 10 AM EST

AMEX/CNB/MSG Insider/Bowery presales: Tue, 11/17 @ 10 AM EST

All presales end on Tue, 11/17 @ 11:59 PM EST

General on sale: Wed, 11/18 @ 10 AM EST

For complete details and tickets visit https://ronniewood.com.

https://www.youtube.com/user/RonnieWoodOfficial

About The Bowery Presents

The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. In its 22nd year, The Bowery Presents is a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler Childers, Khruangbin, Maggie Rogers, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Sam Smith, and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.

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