RENO PUNK BAND DONKEY JAW to Release Vinyl Collection on Hey!Fever Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hey!Fever Records has signed Reno punk quartet Donkey Jaw, with plans to release a vinyl collection of the band's singles alongside new tracks in 2027. Further release details will be announced soon.

Formed in 2013, Donkey Jaw pairs the grit and hooks of '90s punk with driving drums, stripped-back guitar riffs and raw, rebellious lyrics. Drawing on influences including Dillinger Four, Screeching Weasel and The Brokedowns, the band delivers rough-edged punk built for crowded rooms and shouted singalongs.

Donkey Jaw features Zack Ryan on lead vocals and guitar, Sean Brenker on guitar and vocals, Jared Obregon on bass and Koedus McKinley on drums. The upcoming Hey!Fever release will bring together material from the band's singles catalog and new recordings, offering an introduction for new listeners and fresh tracks for longtime fans.

The band's next hometown appearance is November 15 at the Reno Punk Flea Market.

More news on Donkey Jaw's debut release for Hey!Fever Records is expected.

Band photo (left to right): Koedus McKinley (drums), Sean Brenker (guitar, vocals), Jared Obregon (bass), Zack Ryan (lead vocals, guitar).

Donkey Jaw: Spotify

Hey!Fever Records: Website | Bandcamp





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone