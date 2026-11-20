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Craft Recordings celebrates 25 years of R.E.M.'s Reveal with the release of Reveal (25th Anniversary Edition), available now on deluxe 2-CD/Blu-ray and digital formats. Originally released in May 2001, the band's 12th studio album features favorites including 'Imitation of Life,' 'All the Way to Reno (You're Gonna Be a Star)' and 'I'll Take the Rain.'

The expanded edition pairs the original album with The Black Sessions Revealed, a previously unreleased 17-song live performance recorded for Radio France in Paris on May 7, 2001, just days before Reveal arrived in stores. The complete performance is also available as a standalone 2-LP set.

With R.E.M. opting for a handful of promotional appearances rather than a traditional tour in support of Reveal, The Black Sessions Revealed offers a rare live document of the era. Joined by guitarist Scott McCaughey, keyboardist Ken Stringfellow and drummer Joey Waronker, Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Mike Mills move between then-new Reveal material and classics including 'Losing My Religion,' 'Man on the Moon,' 'The One Love' and 'What's the Frequency, Kenneth?'

The anniversary release has also drawn fresh critical attention. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mills reflects on the band's renewed creative spirit following the departure of drummer Bill Berry and the challenging sessions for 1998's Up.

'We went to cities that we loved and worked with people that we loved, and we'd just gotten through all of the rough business of Bill leaving the band and trying to make Up without a drummer,' he recalls. 'And so we were all just so happy to be done with all that and back on firm ground that to me, that's the happiness of the record.'

In its latest issue, MOJO celebrates Reveal as 'a triumphant comeback replete with R.E.M.'s hallmark gilded melody and bittersweet emotion, reborn in a new century.' The publication also describes the album as 'more reflective and folky than memory might serve, like Automatic For The People caught in dappled sunlight.' The feature includes archival interviews with Stipe, Buck and McCaughey, alongside conversations with Mills, longtime manager Bertis Downs, producer Pat McCarthy and engineer Jamie Candiloro.

The deluxe 2-CD/Blu-ray edition includes the original 12-track album and complete Radio France performance, alongside Reveal in high-resolution audio and 5.1 surround sound. The Blu-ray also features the music videos for 'Imitation of Life,' 'All the Way to Reno (You're Gonna Be a Star)' and 'I'll Take the Rain,' plus the album's original EPK. Presented in a hardcover book with archival photographs, the set includes new liner notes by journalist Birgit Fuss, featuring fresh reflections from Stipe, Buck and Mills.

Additionally, REMHQ.com is offering an exclusive Neon Orange vinyl of the original Reveal album and Neon Pink vinyl of The Black Sessions Revealed, alongside new anniversary merchandise.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: R.E.M.'s REVEAL 25th Anniversary Edition Released With Previously Unreleased Black Sessions Live Album.

REVEAL (25th Anniversary Edition) 2-CD/Blu-ray

Disc 1 — Reveal

The Lifting

I've Been High

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star)

She Just Wants To Be

Disappear

Saturn Return

Beat A Drum

Imitation Of Life

Summer Turns To High

Chorus And The Ring

I'll Take The Rain

Beachball

Disc 2 — The Black Sessions Revealed (Recording made by RADIO FRANCE for The Black Sessions, May 7, 2001)

Imitation Of Life

The Great Beyond

What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star)

Daysleeper

I've Been High

Electrolite

The Lifting

At My Most Beautiful

I'll Take The Rain

The One I Love

She Just Wants To Be

Walk Unafraid

Losing My Religion

Man On The Moon

So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)

It's the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Disc 3 — Blu-ray: Hi-Resolution Audio, 5.1 Surround Sound

Imitation Of Life (music video)

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star) (music video)

I'll Take The Rain (music video)

Reveal EPK

REVEAL (25th Anniversary Edition) Digital

Disc 1

The Lifting

I've Been High

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star)

She Just Wants To Be

Disappear

Saturn Return

Beat A Drum

Imitation Of Life

Summer Turns To High

Chorus And The Ring

I'll Take The Rain

Beachball

Disc 2

Imitation Of Life — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

The Great Beyond — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star) — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

Daysleeper — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

I've Been High — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

Electrolite — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

The Lifting — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

At My Most Beautiful — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

I'll Take The Rain — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

The One I Love — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

She Just Wants To Be — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

Walk Unafraid — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

Losing My Religion — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

Man On The Moon — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

It's the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) — Live at the Black Sessions / 2001

THE BLACK SESSIONS REVEALED 2-LP Vinyl

Side A

Imitation Of Life

The Great Beyond

What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

All The Way To Reno (You're Gonna Be A Star)

Side B

Daysleeper

I've Been High

Electrolite

The Lifting

At My Most Beautiful

Side C

I'll Take The Rain

The One I Love

She Just Wants To Be

Walk Unafraid

Side D

Losing My Religion

Man On The Moon

So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)

Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

About Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most essential collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its storied repertoire includes landmark releases from icons such as Celia Cruz, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Isaac Hayes, John Coltrane, John Lee Hooker, Joan Baez, Joan Sebastian, Little Richard, Miles Davis, and R.E.M. Plus, the catalog recordings of celebrated contemporary acts including A Day to Remember, Alison Krauss, Daddy Yankee, Evanescence, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday, and Violent Femmes, to name just a few.

Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, HITCO, Musart, Nitro, Panart, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Vanguard, Varèse Sarabande, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation, ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover.

Craft is also home to the Billie Holiday and Tammy Wynette estates which preserve and protect their respective names, likeness, and music through day-to-day legacy management of these cultural trailblazers. Craft Recordings is part of BMG. For more, visit CraftRecordings.com and follow on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

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