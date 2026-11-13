RANDY ROGERS BAND Revitalize “BUY MYSELF A CHANCE” With Ty Myers Ahead of SONGBOOK Album

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Multi-Platinum selling Texas icons, Randy Rogers Band, have released their latest track off their upcoming collaboration album, Songbook (out on January 22nd) - 'Buy Myself A Chance' featuring Ty Myers. Written by Randy Rogers and Sean McConnell, the endearing dance-floor anthem is a two-stepping Texas Country classic from their 2008 self-titled album and remains one of the group's stand-out tracks.

'Working on this album with all these incredible artists has made me really proud of the songs we've been able to put out as a band over all these years and that fans still love them,' says Rogers. 'I'm very honored Ty made this song his own. New take and a new vibe for a new generation of listeners.'

'There are certain moments in this life that make you stop and realize just how lucky you are to get to do what you love,' shares Myers. 'Working on this track with Randy Rogers was one of those moments for me. His music has been part of the soundtrack of so many people's lives, mine included, and getting to be a part of something that celebrates that is an honor I don't take lightly and one I'll remember for a long, long time.'

'Buy Myself A Chance' featuring Ty Myers follows the release of 'Tommy Jackson' with fellow Texan superstar and CMA 'Album of the Year' nominee, Parker McCollum. Songbook celebrates the 25-year career of legacy making Red Dirt/Texas Country music from the Randy Rogers Band. This capsule collection, produced by Jedd Hughes, spans two-decades of genre-defining music and includes collaborations from Country music superstars Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Koe Wetzel – as well as Texas Country favorites like Cody Jinks, Ty Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Wade Bowen and Pat Green.

Pre-save Songbook here. Listen to 'Buy Myself A Chance' featuring Ty Myers here.

Recently announced were the initial tour dates for Randy Rogers Band upcoming Songbook Tour, which kicks-off with a New Year's Eve show in Broken Arrow, OK. The band is bringing their high-energy musicianship throughout the Mid-West and South, including Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 6th, 2027.

Randy Rogers Band is currently on the road across Texas throughout the Fall with more 2027 tour dates announcing soon. For additional information, including tickets, please visit RandyRogersBand.com.

Songbook Track Listing

1. Kiss Me In The Dark (feat. Miranda Lambert)

2. Buy Myself A Chance (feat. Ty Myers)

3. Tommy Jackson (feat. Parker McCollum)

4. Down & Out (feat. Turnpike Troubadours)

5. Too Late For Goodbye (feat. Flatland Cavalry)

6. One More Goodbye (feat. Jake Worthington)

7. One Woman (feat. William Beckmann)

8. Last Last Chance (feat. Kaitlin Butts)

9. This Time Around (feat. Cody Canada and Dierks Bentley)

10. In My Arms Instead (feat. Cody Jinks)

11. Interstate (feat. Pat Green)

12. Speak Of The Devil (feat. Wade Bowen)

13. Fuzzy (feat. Gary Allan)

14. Somebody Take Me Home (feat. Sunny Sweeny)

15. I Miss You With Me (feat. Koe Wetzel and Maggie Antone)

Songbook Tour Dates

12.31.26 | Broken Arrow, OK | Regent Bank Amphitheater

01.05 - 10.27 | Musicfest 2027 | Steamboat Springs, CO

02.03.27 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater

02.04.27 | Columbia, MO | The Blue Note

02.05.27 | Chicago, IL | Joe's on Weed Street

02.06.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

02.12.27 | Montgomery, AL | Montgomery Performing Arts Center

02.26.27 | San Antonio, TX | San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

About Randy Rogers Band

As Country music continues broadening its influence in every corner of the modern soundscape, the quickly growing 'Red Dirt' genre, which encapsulates the Western lifestyle and outlaw sound, is taking centerstage lead by acts such as the influential Randy Rogers Band. For over 20 years, the band's roster and traditional approach has remained unchanged and inspired the surge in a new generation of artists. Acts such as Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann all began their musical careers on the building blocks set forth by Randy Rogers Band. The band's second album, Rollercoaster, is applauded as one of the most impactful collections in the Texas music scene. The influence of this record garnered the band bookings in venues once thought out of reach and made them a pillar of Texas Country music. In 2024, the record celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the Randy Rogers Band released a re-mastered/re-sequenced edition of Rollercoaster to commemorate the music that ignited their long-lasting journey as a staple Texas music act. Last year, the band released their EP, The Going, which blended traditional Texas Country roots with contemporary instrumentation and featured tracks 'Break Itself,' title track 'The Going' and 'Is This Thing Workin'' featuring fellow Texan, Parker McCollum. Next, Randy Rogers Band is set to release their album Songbook – a collaborative project that revisits 15 years of their most impactful songs reimagined with some of today's most notable Country music artists. Songbook is out on January 22nd.

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