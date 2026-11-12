QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Share Video for "FROM THE CLIFF" from PERFECTH

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With the release of their ninth studio album Perfecth on October 30th, Queens of the Stone Age have released the official video for 'From The Cliff'. The album is out now on Matador Records.

For Homme, who has always found it easier to write about pain, melancholy, or anger, 'From The Cliff' represents an intentional effort to express a straightforward 'I love you' and preserve the desire to hold onto a fleeting, beautiful moment. The video was written by Joshua Homme and Nathalia Pizarro and directed by Pizarro. The short film stars Homme, actresses Kaiman Kazazian and Natalia Safran, and actor Steve Olson, and tells a harrowing tale of love and trauma.

Nathalia Pizarro, who co-wrote, directed and edited the video for 'From The Cliff,' is a Canadian-born artist based in Los Angeles, CA. Through her production company, The New American Picture Show, she has made several award-winning short films and created and executive produced notable television work. She is now in post-production on her debut feature, ILLOMEN, starring Sol Rodriguez, Lou Lou Safran, Booboo Stewart, and Joshua Homme, set to begin its festival run in spring 2027.

About Perfecth

Perfecth landed at #1 in five countries, including the UK and Australia charts, while securing a Top 10 in eleven countries, including the US. The nine-song record culminates a project forged from fearlessness and composed of equal parts reflection and ferocity. Birthed from sessions tracked everywhere from New Orleans to Los Angeles, the music is fearless and boundless, moody and menacing, gentle and strange. Here, Queens have moved a career's worth of jagged pieces into alignment.

'Every song sounds like it's from a different world,' says Homme. 'And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that.'

Tomorrow, November 13th, fans can watch the band's live performance on NPR's World Cafe. Fans can also catch the band in person on their recently announced Perfecth World Tour 2027. Starting May 1st at San Diego's Viejas Arena, they will bring their live set to venues including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and TD Garden in Boston, and stage outdoor shows at Red Rocks and American Family Insurance Amp in Milwaukee. Tickets are on sale now, with Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp as support. The dates follow a headline run through Autumn 2026 in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. Fans can sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.

Tracklist

It's Only Love

Insignificant Other

Where the Goth Girls At?

Mono

From the Cliff

Sunday

Easy Street

Phantom Limb

Run Away From the Mob

Tour Dates

2026

11/25: Tokyo, JP / Zepp Haneda SOLD OUT

11/26: Nagoya, JP / Zepp Nagoya

11/28: Osaka, JP / Zepp Namba

12/2: Singapore / Star Theatre

12/5: Hong Kong, CN / Clockenflap #

12/8: Adelaide, AU / The Drive *

12/11: Hobart, AU / My State Bank Arena *

12/13: Melbourne, AU / Rod Laver Arena *

12/15: Sydney, AU / Afterpay Arena *

12/16: Newcastle, AU / Newcastle Entertainment Center *

12/18: Brisbane, AU / Brisbane Entertainment Center *

12/20: Auckland, NZ / Spark Arena *

2027

3/6: Mexico City, MX / Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol

3/12-3/14: Buenos Aires, Argentina / Lollapalooza #

3/12-3/14: Santiago, Chile / Lollapalooza #

3/19-3/21: São Paulo, BR Lollapalooza #

5/1: San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena ^

5/2: Inglewood, CA / Kia Forum ^

5/4: Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena ^

5/5: Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center ^

5/7: Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/9: Portland, OR / Moda Center ^

5/11: Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center ^

5/12: Morrison, CO / Red Rocks ^ SOLD OUT

5/14: Saint Paul, MN / Grand Casino Arena ^

5/15: Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

5/16: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena ^

5/18: Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena ^

5/19: Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena ^

5/21: Pittsburgh, PA / Petersen Events Center ^

5/22: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena ^

5/24: Boston, MA / TD Garden ^

6/13: Hannover, GER / Gilde Parkbühne &

6/15: Bordeaux, FR / Arkéa Arena &

6/16: Bilbao, ESP / Bilbao Arena &

6/18: Santiago De Compostela, ESP / O Son do Camino &

6/20: Sevilla, ESP / Icónica Sevilla &

6/21: Valencia, ESP / Roig Arena &

6/23: Nimes, FR / Festival de Nîmes @ Arènes de Nîmes

6/27: Pordenone, IT / Parco San Valentino &

6/28: Munich, GER / Tollwood Festival

6/30: Pula, HR / Pula Arena &

* w/ Primus, Tropical f Storm

^ w/ Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp

; w ZEP

& w ZEP

# Festival Date







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone