My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Share Video for "FROM THE CLIFF" from PERFECTH
Nathalia Pizarro, who co-wrote and directed the video, is in post-production on her debut feature ILLOMEN.
With the release of their ninth studio album Perfecth on October 30th, Queens of the Stone Age have released the official video for 'From The Cliff'. The album is out now on Matador Records.
For Homme, who has always found it easier to write about pain, melancholy, or anger, 'From The Cliff' represents an intentional effort to express a straightforward 'I love you' and preserve the desire to hold onto a fleeting, beautiful moment. The video was written by Joshua Homme and Nathalia Pizarro and directed by Pizarro. The short film stars Homme, actresses Kaiman Kazazian and Natalia Safran, and actor Steve Olson, and tells a harrowing tale of love and trauma.
Nathalia Pizarro, who co-wrote, directed and edited the video for 'From The Cliff,' is a Canadian-born artist based in Los Angeles, CA. Through her production company, The New American Picture Show, she has made several award-winning short films and created and executive produced notable television work. She is now in post-production on her debut feature, ILLOMEN, starring Sol Rodriguez, Lou Lou Safran, Booboo Stewart, and Joshua Homme, set to begin its festival run in spring 2027.
About Perfecth
Perfecth landed at #1 in five countries, including the UK and Australia charts, while securing a Top 10 in eleven countries, including the US. The nine-song record culminates a project forged from fearlessness and composed of equal parts reflection and ferocity. Birthed from sessions tracked everywhere from New Orleans to Los Angeles, the music is fearless and boundless, moody and menacing, gentle and strange. Here, Queens have moved a career's worth of jagged pieces into alignment.
'Every song sounds like it's from a different world,' says Homme. 'And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that.'
Tomorrow, November 13th, fans can watch the band's live performance on NPR's World Cafe. Fans can also catch the band in person on their recently announced Perfecth World Tour 2027. Starting May 1st at San Diego's Viejas Arena, they will bring their live set to venues including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and TD Garden in Boston, and stage outdoor shows at Red Rocks and American Family Insurance Amp in Milwaukee. Tickets are on sale now, with Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp as support. The dates follow a headline run through Autumn 2026 in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. Fans can sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.
Tracklist
It's Only Love
Insignificant Other
Mono
From the Cliff
Sunday
Phantom Limb
Tour Dates
2026
11/25: Tokyo, JP / Zepp Haneda SOLD OUT
11/26: Nagoya, JP / Zepp Nagoya
11/28: Osaka, JP / Zepp Namba
12/2: Singapore / Star Theatre
12/5: Hong Kong, CN / Clockenflap #
12/8: Adelaide, AU / The Drive *
12/11: Hobart, AU / My State Bank Arena *
12/13: Melbourne, AU / Rod Laver Arena *
12/15: Sydney, AU / Afterpay Arena *
12/16: Newcastle, AU / Newcastle Entertainment Center *
12/18: Brisbane, AU / Brisbane Entertainment Center *
12/20: Auckland, NZ / Spark Arena *
2027
3/6: Mexico City, MX / Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol
3/12-3/14: Buenos Aires, Argentina / Lollapalooza #
3/12-3/14: Santiago, Chile / Lollapalooza #
3/19-3/21: São Paulo, BR Lollapalooza #
5/1: San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena ^
5/2: Inglewood, CA / Kia Forum ^
5/4: Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena ^
5/5: Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center ^
5/7: Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena ^
5/9: Portland, OR / Moda Center ^
5/11: Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center ^
5/12: Morrison, CO / Red Rocks ^ SOLD OUT
5/14: Saint Paul, MN / Grand Casino Arena ^
5/15: Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^
5/16: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena ^
5/18: Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena ^
5/19: Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena ^
5/21: Pittsburgh, PA / Petersen Events Center ^
5/22: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena ^
5/24: Boston, MA / TD Garden ^
6/13: Hannover, GER / Gilde Parkbühne &
6/15: Bordeaux, FR / Arkéa Arena &
6/16: Bilbao, ESP / Bilbao Arena &
6/18: Santiago De Compostela, ESP / O Son do Camino &
6/20: Sevilla, ESP / Icónica Sevilla &
6/21: Valencia, ESP / Roig Arena &
6/23: Nimes, FR / Festival de Nîmes @ Arènes de Nîmes
6/27: Pordenone, IT / Parco San Valentino &
6/28: Munich, GER / Tollwood Festival
6/30: Pula, HR / Pula Arena &
* w/ Primus, Tropical f Storm
^ w/ Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp
; w ZEP
& w ZEP
# Festival Date
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