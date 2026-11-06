QUEEN BUDAPEST Live Concert Film and Soundtrack Released in New Formats

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Sony Music Vision presents Queen Budapest, the first Western stadium rock show behind the Iron Curtain and the final filmed Queen live performance, released today in new formats. In addition, the Queen Budapest soundtrack, newly remixed from the original multitrack by Queen's studio team, will be released via Hollywood Records as a 3LP, 2 CD and Digital release in the U.S. and Canada, and via Sony Music in Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Digital editions as a 3LP vinyl set internationally for the very first time and is available now. Last month, Queen Budapest was released globally in cinemas and IMAX to the delight of Queen fans worldwide and to critical acclaim.

Filmed on July 27, 1986, at Budapest's Népstadion during the band's 'The Magic Tour', Queen Budapest captures the band's final filmed performance with Freddie Mercury at their live peak, just five shows before their final show. The film features hits such as 'Radio Ga Ga,' 'We Will Rock You,' 'We Are the Champions,' 'Under Pressure' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' along with an acoustic take on the traditional Hungarian folk song 'Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt.'

The concert was groundbreaking, as Queen became the first Western rock band to perform a stadium show behind the Iron Curtain during a period of profound cultural and political change. In addition to selling out 80,000 tickets, an estimated 45,000 people listened to the group outside, with some fans travelling from as far away as Russia and Poland. The show was filmed on 35 mm film by Hungary's best cameramen using 17 cameras and 25 miles of film. The Hungarian government approved the entire operation, which was a first for a Communist State.

Queen Budapest marks the 40th anniversary of this pivotal moment in the band's history, and the film has been meticulously restored in 4K from the original filmed 35mm footage by Sir Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production facility in New Zealand, with newly remixed audio from the original multitrack recordings.

Queen Budapest is also released today as a multi-format audio package via Sony Music, internationally, and Hollywood Records in the U.S. and Canada.

Streaming

For more on the film's earlier release, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of QUEEN BUDAPEST arriving in cinemas and IMAX worldwide.

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