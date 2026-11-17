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Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS has promoted Caitlin LoPilato to Director of A&R it has been announced today (November 17) by Rhea Pasricha Kullas, President of A&R, West Coast. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, LoPilato joined Prescription Songs in 2024 and currently works with a roster including bülow, Gino the Ghost, and atlgrandma, among others.

Throughout her career, LoPilato has worked with a diverse roster of artists, songwriters and producers, including Young Thug’s YSL Records roster, KennyHoopla, Ambar Lucid, Anna of the North, and now Prescription Songs’ bülow, Gino the Ghost, atlgrandma, KaiGoinKrazy, Riley Aki, Kora Puckett, among others.

After graduating from NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, LoPilato began her career at Complex Networks as a Creative Strategist in the Branded Content department, while contributing interviews and editorial coverage focused on music and culture. Her passion for discovering and developing emerging talent led to a natural transition into A&R, with roles at Def Jam, Mogul Vision/Arista, 300 Entertainment and Platinum Grammar Publishing before she joined Prescription Songs.

Beyond her work in A&R, LoPilato has maintained a presence in music journalism, contributing to publications including Pigeons & Planes and Dazed Digital and interviewing artists such as Mac Miller, Isaiah Rashad, YG and A$AP Ferg. She is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and support within the music industry.

“Caitlin has been an incredible asset to the team at Prescription Songs, bringing a thoughtful creative perspective and a genuine passion for the artists, songwriters, and producers she works with,” shares Pasricha Kullas. “We’re incredibly proud of her growth and excited to see her continue to thrive in this next chapter.”

“My time at Prescription Songs has been defined by an extraordinary level of support, encouragement, and opportunity,” says LoPilato. “I’m deeply grateful to Luke and Rhea for believing in me, investing in my growth, and creating an environment where I feel empowered to do my best work.”

About Prescription Songs:

With offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, Prescription Songs is an independent publisher representing some of today’s top songwriters and producers across all genres of music and is responsible for some of the most recognizable songs of the last 20 years. Prescription Songs current and past roster includes extensive GRAMMY Award winners and nominees, multiple recipients of ASCAP and BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, a winner of the VMA Push New Artist Award, a Spotify Secret Genius of the Year: Songwriter Award, a Hal David Starlight Award winner, iHeartRadio Producer of the Year and Spotify Artist To Watch talents. In 2023, the company charted in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 Publishing Corporations.

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