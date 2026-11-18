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Post Malone celebrates the 10th anniversary of his multi-platinum-certified debut album, Stoney, with a special one-night-only anniversary show, 'Stoney 10th Anniversary - Live at The Palladium,' promoted by Live Nation, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 9th. The multi-platinum album features three RIAA Diamond certified tracks: 'White Iverson,' 'Congratulations,' and 'I Fall Apart.' Stoney helped establish Malone as a major force in music, with songs that continue to connect with listeners around the world.

Originally released on December 9, 2016, Stoney captured Post Malone's distinctive blend of hip-hop, pop, and melody. Building on the breakout success of 'White Iverson,' the album introduced a singular voice whose emotional candor and instinct for unforgettable hooks resonated with listeners around the world.

How to Request Tickets

How to request tickets for Post Malone's 'Stoney 10th Anniversary - Live at The Palladium' show:

The window to request tickets opens on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00 a.m. PT, and closes on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 p.m. PT, via https://postmalone.request.ticketmaster.com

There won't be a general ticket sale for this special show, so Ticketmaster Request is the only chance fans have to get tickets.

With Ticketmaster Request, fans share the type of ticket they want and give their payment details. If tickets that match their request can be fulfilled, their card will be charged. Sometimes, the number of fans interested in a show outweighs the number of tickets available, meaning not everyone who submits a request is guaranteed tickets. If a fan's request can't be fulfilled, their card won't be charged.

VIP: The show will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a GA ticket to the show, Commemorative VIP laminate & early entry wristband, early entry into the venue, pre-show merch shopping & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Anniversary Releases

Additionally, Post announced special anniversary releases coming Friday, December 11th. Leading the lineup for the anniversary are 8 previously unreleased tracks included on the digital release. Pre-order the digital album here. New physical products will include 7 of the previously unreleased tracks and include a limited-edition 3-LP pressing featuring the originally intended, never-before-seen Stoney cover art created by Rodney Matthews. The expanded vinyl edition brings the original Stoney deluxe tracks to vinyl for the first time, alongside seven previously unreleased fan-favorite tracks recorded during the 2016 Stoney era. Additional physical products will include a limited-edition double CD that includes a panel poster and a limited-edition double cassette. All physical products are available here.

Featuring the hits 'Congratulations' (featuring Quavo), 'White Iverson,' and 'I Fall Apart,' the 3-LP anniversary edition is pressed on Slime Green vinyl and includes a 12' x 24' poster insert. A POSTMALONE.COM exclusive, the pressing is limited to 7,000 copies globally, giving fans a new way to experience the album a decade after its debut.

Ten years later, Stoney remains a defining chapter in Post Malone's catalog. The anniversary release, special products, and 'Stoney One Night Only' show celebrate the music that first connected him with fans and continues to resonate today.

Stoney 10th Anniversary Tracklist

1. Broken Whiskey Glass

2. Big Lie

3. Deja Vu (feat. Justin Bieber)

4. No Option

5. Cold

6. White Iverson

7. I Fall Apart

8. Patient

9. Go Flex

10. Feel (feat. Kehlani)

11. Too Young

12. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

13. Up There

14. Yours Truly, Austin Post

15. Leave

16. Hit This Hard

17. Money Made Me Do It

18. Feeling Whitney

19. What's Up (feat. FKi 1st)

20. TEAR$ (feat. FKi 1st)

21. Holyfield

22. That's It

23. Boy Bandz

24. Maintain

25. Mama

26. Free (feat. Leon Thomas) (Streaming only)

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