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MG Live and Frontier Touring announced that Pitbull will bring his I'M BACK headline tour to Australia and New Zealand in September 2027. The tour will bring Pitbull's signature high-energy performances, global hits, and celebration of music and culture to fans in Australia and New Zealand.

Pitbull was last in Australia in 2025, playing to over 150k fans as co-headliner on the completely sold out Fridayz Live tour. The 2027 dates will be the first chance for fans to see him live in 2027.

Pitbull kicks off the I'M BACK tour in Australia at RAC Arena, Perth (Saturday 11 September), before Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Tuesday 14 September), Afterpay Arena, Sydney (Friday 17 September), and Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Tuesday 21 September). The tour then heads to New Zealand, playing Spark Arena, Auckland (Friday 24 September).

Presales and Tickets

Telstra Plus Members (AU) can access presale tickets from Monday 23 November (10am local time) via telstra.com.au/plus/tickets.

Spark (NZ) customer presale also starts Monday 23 November (10am local time) via spark.co.nz/music.

Frontier Members can access their presale from Wednesday 25 November (1pm local time) before tickets go on sale to the public from Friday 27 November (10am local time). Tickets and tour info are available via frontiertouring.com/pitbull.

The Telstra Plus Member presale and the Spark (NZ) customer presale each run 48 hours from Monday 23 November (10am local time), or until presale allocation is exhausted; visit the websites for details. The Frontier Member presale runs 24 hours from Wednesday 25 November (1pm local time), or until presale allocation is exhausted. General tickets on sale begins Friday 27 November (10am local time).

All shows are licensed all ages.

The GRAMMY Award-winning independent global superstar continues to connect generations of fans through his catalogue of international hits, including 'Give Me Everything (feat. AFROJACK, Ne-Yo, Nayer)', 'On The Floor (with Jennifer Lopez)', 'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love Again (with Usher)', 'Time of Our Lives (with NE-YO)', 'Hotel Room Service', 'Feel This Moment (feat. Christina Aguilera)', 'Timber (with Kesha)' and 'I Know You Want Me (calle ocho)'.

In London, Pitbull recently made headlines with a Guinness World Records achievement tied to a record-breaking gathering of fans wearing bald caps.

Pitbull recently released his 14th studio album, PITCOIN, featuring 24 tracks and an all-star lineup spanning generations and genres, including KISS, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Gente de Zona, and Jowell & Randy. The project reaffirms Pitbull's ability to bring together diverse musical worlds, expanding his vision across entertainment, business, and culture while continuing to strengthen his global reach.

About Pitbull

Armando Christian Pérez, globally known as Pitbull, is a GRAMMY Award-winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams and video views, along with hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, his career stands as one of the most impressive in music history.

Beyond music, Pitbull has built a diverse and expanding business portfolio. He founded the Mr. 305 record label and Voli 305 Vodka, and launched Globalization, a SiriusXM channel featuring global rhythmic hits.

Pitbull is also an advocate for education. He co-founded SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts Management), a tuition-free public charter school network recognized globally as a leading education organization, currently serving over 10,000 students across 14 schools in the U.S.

In 2024, Pitbull teamed up with Bon Jovi on the track 'Now or Never,' which debuted on the Billboard charts, blending global dance energy with classic rock and reinforcing his cross-generational appeal.

That momentum carried into 2025, translating into sold-out arenas across Europe and Australia, where fans showed up in full Pitbull-inspired looks and major media outlets spotlighted the phenomenon.

Fresh off a run that included earning a Guinness World Records title at London's BST Hyde Park for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, performing before nearly 70,000 fans, and selling out his I'm Back Tour across North America and Europe, Pitbull continues to solidify his status as one of the world's biggest live entertainers.

Pitbull recently released his 14th studio album, PITCOIN, featuring 24 tracks and a lineup of artists spanning generations and genres, including KISS, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Gente de Zona, and Jowell & Randy. With PITCOIN, the artist expands his vision beyond music, connecting entertainment, business, and culture while continuing to strengthen his global reach.

The I'M BACK tour has also been covered in North America; BroadwayWorld's critic reviewed a recent stop in Review: PITBULL - I'M BACK TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheater.

Tour Dates

Saturday 11 September – RAC Arena | Perth, WA – Lic. All Ages – ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 14 September – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC – Lic. All Ages – axs.com/au

Friday 17 September – Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW – Lic. All Ages – ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 21 September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD – Lic. All Ages – ticketek.com.au

Friday 24 September – Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ – Lic. All Ages – ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

The tour is presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring. More information: pitbullmusic.com, mg.live/pitbull, frontiertouring.com/pitbull.

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