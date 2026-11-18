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Pimmie announced that her new single 'DON'T' arrives this Friday, November 20.

A preview of the single is available on Instagram.

About Pimmie

Pimmie's musical journey began at an early age, inspired by her mother, who was a bar singer in Thailand. With a strong passion for music in the family, her father enrolled her in piano and guitar lessons when she was just 7 years old, setting the foundation for her artistic development.

Her distinctive sound blends R&B, soul, and emotionally raw storytelling, making her music feel deeply personal yet universally relatable. Pimmie's lyrics explore love, heartbreak, and relationship struggles, capturing the complexities of emotional connection, vulnerability, and letting go.

Following her breakout track 'Pimmie's Dilemma,' which has amassed 87 million streams to date, Pimmie continued to build momentum with the release of her debut EP, Don't Come Home. The project has amassed over 19 million all-time Spotify streams, debuting at No. 3 on Apple Music's R&B chart and reaching No. 23 across all genres, further cementing her growing presence in R&B.

Stay Connected With Pimmie

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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