Pianist Louis Philippson to Release MASQUERADE Album on Sony Classical

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On March 5, 2027, Sony Classical releases Masquerade, the new album by pianist, composer, and creator Louis Philippson. Pre-order is available now. Inspired by the centuries-old tradition of the Venetian masquerade ball, the album becomes a grand musical celebration of dance, transformation, and encounter, bringing together styles, eras, and audiences in a uniquely entertaining and imaginative way. New single Moonlight is out now.

From the elegance of the ballroom to today's club culture, dance music has shaped musical life for centuries. It has brought people together, reflected the spirit of its time, and crossed social boundaries. With Masquerade, Louis Philippson follows in this tradition, exploring how music has united people on dance floors across generations and cultures. The result is an imaginative new album that moves effortlessly between Bach and 'Berghain', Strauss and swing, Latin rhythms, and contemporary pop culture.

The album campaign began on September 25, 2026, with the launch of the pre-order and the first single, Berghain, featuring acclaimed violinist, Esther Abrami. Louis Philippson's version of Rosalía's hit reimagines the piece as a purely classical work for piano, solo violin, and orchestra, where the piano takes over the choral lines from the original, while the violin and piano share the lead melody.

Several intimate solo piano variations reveal new colors in classical works originally conceived for very different settings. These include re-imaginings of Bach's Minuet in G Major, Liszt's Consolation No. 3, Mozart's Menuetto from Eine kleine Nachtmusik, and Brahms's Waltz in A-flat Major and Puccini's Piccolo valzer also appears in a piano arrangement. Alongside these are Louis's original compositions Duetto, Wehmut', Rose Waltz, and Sehnsucht, whose lyrical melodies and atmospheric sound world draw inspiration from both Chopin and contemporary neoclassical music.

Alongside these solo piano works, the album features epic orchestral arrangements and original compositions. A vivid Strauss medley celebrates the Viennese ballroom tradition, combining themes from 'Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka', the Emperor Waltz, The Blue Danube, Vienna Blood, and Tales from the Vienna Woods. Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers is transformed into a virtuoso showpiece for piano and orchestra, while Chopin's Waltz in C-sharp Minor takes on a more dramatic, film music-inspired character in a new orchestral arrangement. Gershwin's ever popular Rhapsody in Blue is presented in a newly condensed version that brings together its most memorable themes.

The album also explores the dance music traditions of North and Latin America. Band leader, pianist and composer, Duke Ellington's It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) is reimagined with piano, rhythm section, and brass taking over the song's iconic vocal lines. New arrangements of Mas que Nada and Malagueña place the piano at the center of their Latin rhythms, supported by brass, percussion, and vibrant orchestral colors.

Contemporary popular music becomes part of this journey too via a large-scale instrumental re-imagining of Queen's iconic Bohemian Rhapsody. It brings together piano, orchestra, and electric guitar in an epic symphonic rock setting.

Louis Philippson also steps decisively into the spotlight as a composer, as Masquerade features a highly imaginative new composition built around a motif from Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, yet played in reverse. Its richly textured orchestration creates an atmospheric sound world that evokes influences ranging from Philip Glass to Max Richter.

Masquerade will be released on March 5, 2027, via Sony Classical on CD, 180g color vinyl, and digitally in stereo and the immersive audio format Dolby Atmos.





Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone