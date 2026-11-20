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Today, strongboi (founded by Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin) release their latest single 'don't wait.' Leaning back with lush ambience, strongboi reveal the next installment ahead of their upcoming album. Silken vocals melt into a swooning bassline as strongboi continue to allure listeners with their effortlessly cool, Signature Sound.

The arrival of 'don't wait' is timed perfectly with the band heading off on the European leg of their headline tour. Ahead of their London show on the 27th, they will be playing in Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris, before finishing off in Berlin on the 29th.

Last month, strongboi shared the deliciously decadent 'dizzy' which took shape as a pure, funk-infused dose of escapism. The release scooped support from BBC Radio 1's Power Down, Colors X Studio, Ones to Watch, KCRW and Clash Magazine who coined it 'a smooth pop jam' with a 'bewitching chorus.'

'don't wait' is the third track to be teased ahead of strongboi's highly anticipated second album. 'think twice' arrived first, back in July, as a hazy neo-psych jewel offering the world a micro melodic mission statement. 'We just want the music to be front and centre and for that to be all we can offer,' strongboi share.

strongboi's 2026 return began back in June when they announced an upcoming headline tour and performed at the infamous Newport Folk Festival. The 21-date tour begins next week in Brussels and will come to North America in early 2027. The run will conclude with two sold-out nights in Los Angeles, CA. Joining strongboi will be artist, producer and multi instrumentalist Salami Rose Joe Louis, who has previously featured on fan favourite 'unconditional.'

Gig-goers will be treated to a rock solid line up of six musicians, each playing their part in making strongboi one very well-oiled band. Everything is in its right place, with a loose-knit precision that draws each musician closer, unlocking a truly magnetic chemistry. As well as selling out shows on both sides of the Atlantic, including a knock-out night at London's Village Underground, last year the band linked up with Men I Trust for a giant 31-date tour across North America, pulling them ever-closer to their audience.

Upcoming Tour Dates

2026

November 24 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

November 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

November 26 - Paris, France - Trabendo

November 27 - London, UK - Scala

November 29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

2027

February 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

February 18 - Montreal, QC - Le National

February 20 - New York, NY - Warsaw

February 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

February 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

February 25 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

February 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

March 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

March 4 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

March 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

March 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro

March 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriett's

March 12 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)

About strongboi

strongboi is the glo-fi project of long-time Berlin friends and bandmates Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin. The pair began their ultra-colourful alt-pop experimentation with Casio keyboards and broken down toys, before it evolved into something bigger. strongboi's succinct self-titled debut album turned heads on its 2023 release - a seven-song dose of magical thinking, recorded directly to tape, perfectly preserving their smudged, caramel-soft sound that has quickly become their unmistakable signature.

The debut album was followed by 2025's, straight-forwardly titled EP 1 which saw them scoop support from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, Clash, COLORS x Studio, Notion, tmrw magazine and as well as a superlative-inducing KEXP session. With over 40 million streams under their belt thanks to the work of their loyal, half a million-ish monthly listeners on Spotify, the world is slowly but surely falling head over heels for the Berlin project.

Photo Credit: @dakliss

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