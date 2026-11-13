Photos: aespa Releases “Santa Baby” Single Featuring Eartha Kitt’s Original Vocals

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Global K-pop group aespa (SM Entertainment/Capitol) has released a special digital single, 'Santa Baby,' via Primary Wave Music, featuring the original vocals of singer and actress Eartha Kitt. The collaboration brings together Kitt's voice with all four members of aespa — Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning — for a fresh take on the Christmas classic. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms: Listen here.

The release comes ahead of what would have been Kitt's 100th birthday on January 17, 2027, kicking off a yearlong celebration of her legacy. Originally written for and recorded by Eartha Kitt in 1953, 'Santa Baby' has remained a holiday favorite for more than seven decades, inspiring countless covers and reinterpretations across generations.

Blending Kitt's vocals with aespa's musical style, the new rendition gives the classic a contemporary twist while staying true to the charm of the original. The collaboration offers a new side of aespa's musical versatility while introducing Kitt's voice to a new generation of listeners.

'My mother believed in bringing generations and cultures together through music. I think she would be absolutely delighted to hear her voice alongside the talented women of aespa. It's a wonderful celebration of creativity, individuality, and the power of music to connect us all,' said Kitt Shapiro, Eartha Kitt's daughter.

'It's such an honor to be part of a song that has been loved for so many years. All four of us have always enjoyed listening to Eartha Kitt's original during the holiday season, so getting to bring our own touch to it was a really special experience. We hope this new version brings a little extra joy to everyone's holiday season,' said aespa.

Following a run of shows across Asia, Latin America, and North America, aespa will bring their 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY to Europe and the UK in early 2027. The nine-city European leg kicks off in Manchester on January 14, with stops in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, and Paris.

For tickets and more information, visit aespaworldtour.com.

Upcoming 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY Tour Dates

January 14 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena

January 16 — London, UK — The O2

January 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

January 22 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

January 24 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

January 26 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

January 29 — Milan, IT — Unipol Dome

January 31 — Barcelona, ES — Palau Sant Jordi

February 2 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

About aespa

aespa is a global K-pop act. The four members — Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning — have built a creative universe that transcends the real and digital worlds, guided by their slogan 'Only I can define myself.'

Since their debut with 'Black Mamba' in 2020, aespa has established themselves as one of K-pop's leading global acts. Their second full-length album LEMONADE marked the group's eighth million-selling release and debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The album also topped Billboard's World Albums chart, reached No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 19 regions worldwide.

Named Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2025, aespa made their Lollapalooza Chicago debut in August 2026. The group has completed the Asian, Latin American, and North American legs of their third world tour, 2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY, selling out multiple shows across the regions. The tour will continue across Europe in January and February 2027.

About Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt was an entertainer born in South Carolina and raised in Harlem who rose from humble beginnings to Broadway, Hollywood, and the world stage. She was known for hits like 'Santa Baby,' her role as Catwoman on Batman, and her voice performance as Yzma in Disney's The Emperor's New Groove.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Primary Wave Music



















Photo Credit: Courtesy of Primary Wave Music

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