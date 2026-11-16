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A year after his record-breaking Plaza México shows launched his 2026 global run, Ye comes back to where it all started on March 19, 2027, for what is expected to be the single largest rap concert in the history of the Western Hemisphere, beating his recent Dallas record of 83,000 attendees.

With more than 300,000 fans registered for pre-sale access within the first six hours, the show is expected to sell out.

Presented by 515 Entertainment, the artist will headline Estadio Banorte on Friday, March 19th, 2027, returning almost exactly one year after he announced his first Mexico City shows in 17 years. Ye's two nights at Monumental Plaza de Toros 'La México' on January 30th & 31st, 2026, sold more than over 70,000 tickets and broke the venue's sales records, marking his first performances in the country since 2008.

Those two nights turned into a global tour. The run continued to SoFi Stadium, then took him overseas to Portugal, Spain, Albania, and Kazakhstan, before bringing him back to North America for shows in major U.S. cities including Tampa, San Antonio, New Orleans, and Chicago. On Halloween night in Houston, he drew over 80,000 fans, becoming the first rapper to reach those numbers at a single rap concert. One week later, he broke his own record at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where over 80,000 tickets sold, with Kid Cudi and Erykah Badu joining him on stage. It marked the third time in 2026 that Ye set the U.S. attendance record for a rap concert.

For fans in Mexico, a return was never a question of 'if'. Ye's two iconic, viral nights at Plaza México are a big part of why he is on this run of record-breaking shows today, and the city knows it. As news of the Estadio Banorte show recently spread, social feeds flooded with fans recounting their first night at Plaza México, some of them both nights, and repeating the same point with pride: this is where it started. With more than 300,000 fans registering for presale access, the show is expected to sell out.

The forthcoming show date also lands in the 20th anniversary year of Ye's venerated Graduation, the 2007 album behind 'Stronger,' 'Good Life,' 'Flashing Lights,' and, fittingly, 'Homecoming.' Two decades on, it remains one of the defining records of his career, and fans will be watching closely to see how the milestone shows up on stage in Mexico City.

Estadio Banorte, the largest stadium in Mexico, reopened in March 2026 after a 20-month renovation with a capacity of roughly 90,000, and went on to host key matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Ye at the center of it, 515 Entertainment expects March 19th to become the highest-grossing and most-attended rap concert in the history of the Western Hemisphere.

The forthcoming Mexico City show also continues the partnership between 515 Entertainment and IKON Presents, who have worked together on Ye's shows across the U.S. and Mexico, with many more Ye shows in new markets to be announced in 2027.

Andrés Charvel, CEO of 515 Entertainment, shares on the return: 'Ye's return to Mexico City is a full-circle moment. This world tour began here in January with two unforgettable nights at the Plaza de Toros La México, and since then we have had the privilege of working alongside Ye and his team on shows across Europe and the United States. We are deeply grateful for his continued trust and for his team's willingness to come back to the city where it all started. For everyone who lived those first two performances, and for everyone who could not be there, this will be a night you will not want to miss.'

MEDIA ACCESS

Accreditation applications are now being accepted for qualified media outlets. Priority will be given to major music, lifestyle, and news publications with significant reach.

Apply for media credentials here.

Please note that all press applications must be submitted by Friday, January 29th, 2027, to be considered.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will be released in stages, beginning with a fan presale for everyone who registered at https://yemexicocity.com/ on Monday, November 16th at 12pm CDMX.

General on-sale date to be announced.

SHOW DETAILS

Date: Friday, March 19th, 2027

Venue: Estadio Banorte

Location: Calzada de Tlalpan 3465, Santa Úrsula Coapa, Coyoacán, CDMX, 04650

Capacity: ~90,000

ABOUT 515 ENTERTAINMENT

515 Entertainment is Mexico's premier, high-end, all-media entertainment conglomerate, specializing in large-scale live events across Latin America. The company produces concerts, music festivals, and brand activations while providing comprehensive services including production management, venue coordination, talent booking, and media content creation. With a portfolio spanning major artists across multiple genres, 515 Entertainment has worked on productions for international acts including Ye, Shakira and leading electronic music festivals. The company focuses on delivering exceptional live experiences while building strategic partnerships that connect artists with audiences throughout the region.

ABOUT ESTADIO BANORTE

Estadio Banorte, formerly Estadio Azteca, is Mexico's largest stadium and one of the most storied venues in world sport. Reopened in March 2026 after a 20-month renovation, the stadium holds roughly 90,000 and hosted matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Photo Credit: 515 Entertainment

















Photo Credit: 515 Entertainment

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