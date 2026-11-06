Photos: Wade Bowen to Release Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition Album With Unreleased Tracks

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Texas country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen announced the Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition album, to be released Friday, November 20th. To commemorate the milestone, Bowen is opening the vault to include nine unreleased studio tracks, acoustic recordings, live performances, and a radio archive on the 30-track deluxe anniversary album. The physical collection will include the first-ever vinyl release of Bowen's career-defining record with a remastered tracklisting and unreleased studio tracks, a double CD with the expanded 30-tracks, and a commemorative Collector's Box that will feature a signed gold 2LP vinyl and exclusive keepsakes. The Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Collection is now available for pre-order.

Lost Hotel was an important turning point in Bowen's career as it strengthened his reputation as a songwriter and laid the groundwork for his success as a Red Dirt musician, with fan-favorite hits such as 'God Bless This Town' and 'Mood Ring.' Recorded between 2003-2006, the album came at a time when Bowen was trying to launch his solo career. After saving up enough money over the course of three years to finish the recording process, a collection of tracks emerged that gave a vulnerable and honest look at Wade's life, which became the blueprint for his songwriting style from then on.

With the release of the Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition album, fans will be transported back to Bowen's season of discovery through vocals that were left untouched. To help bring this milestone to life, the singer-songwriter is also releasing a special video featuring snapshots from the past two decades of his career.

Bowen is currently on the road in support of his recently released 11th studio album, The Version Of Me You Get, which features his 37th Texas radio #1, '

Tour Dates

.' In February, he will return to the West Coast for his Way Out West Tour, traveling to markets across California and Arizona.

Saturday, November 14 - Cooper's BBQ - Christoval, TX

Friday, November 20 - Coupland Dancehall - Coupland, TX

Saturday, November 21 - Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX

Friday, December 4 - Rowdy's Dance Hall - Spring, TX

Saturday, December 5 - Cargo TX - Longview, TX

Friday, December 11 - Brewster Street Ice House - Corpus Christi, TX

Tuesday, January 5 - Saturday, January 10 - The MusicFest - Steamboat Springs, CO

Tuesday, January 12 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Wednesday, January 13 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Thursday, January 14 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Saturday, January 16 - Luckenbach Dance Hall - Fredericksburg, TX

Tuesday, January 26 - Saturday, January 30 - Mile 0 Fest - Key West, FL

Thursday, February 4 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Friday, February 5 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

Saturday, February 6 - Wave - Wichita, KS

Thursday, February 11 - Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Friday, February 12 - Denim & Diamonds - Mesa, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Saturday, February 13 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Wednesday, February 17 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA **Way Out West Tour

Thursday, February 18 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA **Way Out West Tour

Friday, February 19 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA **Way Out West Tour

Saturday, February 20 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA **Way Out West Tour

Friday, February 26 - Harry's Northgate - College Station, TX

Saturday, February 27 - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, TX

To stay up-to-date on Bowen's current and upcoming projects, visit https://wadebowen.com/ and follow him on Instagram @wadebowen and Facebook.

About Wade Bowen

Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen is one of the most respected voices in Texas country and Red Dirt music. A contemporary of artists like Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Casey Donahew, Bowen has helped shape the modern Texas music landscape while continuing to carry it forward. In 2025, he earned five Texas Regional Radio Music (T3R) Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Bowen is having a landmark 2026, as he will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lost Hotel with a deluxe release of his career-defining album in November, and released his 11th studio album, The Version of Me You Get, on September 25. 'Overall, sonically, I think this record is a change of pace. I think it's rootsy. It has some grit and rock edges to it,' Bowen says of the record, which may be his most revealing statement yet in a career built around honesty. With eleven studio albums, multiple live records, and 37 #1 Texas radio songs, Bowen continues to evolve while staying grounded in Texas roots. Performing more than 200 shows annually with his band, Bowen remains committed to building his career the same way he always has; through standout songs, a powerful live show, and the kind of staying power that only comes from years on the stage.











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