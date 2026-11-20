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Texas Red Dirt country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen is revisiting his landmark second studio album with the release of Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition (Thirty Tigers). The expanded 30-track deluxe album opens the door back up to the start of Bowen's career with a remastered catalog, nine unreleased studio recordings, and select acoustic and live performances. Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition is now available to stream and download. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the announcement of the anniversary edition.

''Lost Hotel' was the first record that truly felt like my record. I stopped chasing what I thought music was supposed to sound like and started writing about my own life. Looking back, that's probably why these songs have lasted. They came from an honest place,' shared Bowen. 'Twenty years later, I still hear pieces of myself in every song. The album gave me confidence and direction, and changed my career. I don't know if any album will ever mean more to me than this one. It was the beginning of everything that came after.'

Originally released in 2006, Lost Hotel remains a defining chapter of Bowen's career, capturing the vulnerable songwriting and authenticity that have become hallmarks of his identity. The album's creation was gradual, recorded across multiple sessions whenever he could afford to return to the studio. This process resulted in a larger body of work, which is now being resurfaced for the first time with the expanded tracklisting.

Unreleased studio recording 'Custom Made' will take fans back to the sound of early 2000's country, while 'How About You' gives an open-diary glimpse into who Bowen was while navigating his early career and life. A part of the Lost Hotel sessions, Bowen's hit 'Red Headed Woman' made its debut years later on Live at Billy Bob's, while the previously unreleased studio version shows the raw recording at its best.

A breakthrough radio single hitting No. 1 on the Texas Music Charts, 'God Bless This Town' remains one of Bowen's most recognized songs with its unapologetic loyalty to small-town roots. To help celebrate the release of Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Edition, a special live performance version of the single is being released.

In addition to the digital release, the Lost Hotel 20th Edition physical collection also includes the first-ever vinyl release of the album with a remastered tracklisting and unreleased studio tracks (available at retailers December 11), a double CD with the expanded 30-tracks, and a commemorative Collector's Box that features a signed gold 2LP vinyl and exclusive keepsakes.

Since Lost Hotel, Bowen has established himself as a leading voice in Red Dirt music, earning a devoted following through his honest storytelling, unmistakable voice, and dynamic live performances. He's earned 37 No. 1 hits at Texas Radio, with his most recent being 'Rain' off his 11th studio album, The Version Of Me You Get. Bowen has also become a staple touring headliner in Texas country music with over 4,000 tour dates under his belt and collaborations with artists like Miranda Lambert, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and more.

Up next, in February, Bowen is bringing his celebrated catalog of music and newly released tracks to the West Coast for his Way Out West Tour. For tickets and to stay up-to-date on his current and upcoming projects, visit https://wadebowen.com/ and follow him on Instagram @wadebowen and Facebook.

About Wade Bowen

Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen is one of the most respected voices in Texas country and Red Dirt music. A contemporary of artists like Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Casey Donahew, Bowen has helped shape the modern Texas music landscape while continuing to carry it forward. In 2025, he earned five Texas Regional Radio Music (T3R) Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Bowen is having a landmark 2026, as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of Lost Hotel with a deluxe release of his career-defining album, and released his 11th studio album, The Version of Me You Get, on September 25. 'Overall, sonically, I think this record is a change of pace. I think it's rootsy. It has some grit and rock edges to it,' Bowen says of the record, which may be his most revealing statement yet in a career built around honesty. With eleven studio albums, multiple live records, and 37 #1 Texas radio songs, Bowen continues to evolve while staying grounded in Texas roots. Performing more than 200 shows annually with his band, Bowen remains committed to building his career the same way he always has; through standout songs, a powerful live show, and the kind of staying power that only comes from years on the stage.











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