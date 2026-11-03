Photos: Vincent Mason to Headline When You’re Not Around Tour, 21 Cities Beginning February 11, 2027

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Interscope/Lost Highway/Music Soup's RIAA platinum-certified recording artist Vincent Mason announces his highly anticipated headline When You're Not Around Tour in 2027. Joining Mason on select dates are rising artists Jacob Hackworth, Benny G, and Phil Kane. Kicking off February 11 in St. Louis, MO, the 21-date run will make stops in Fort Worth, Charlotte, Denver, and more, including a home state show in Atlanta, GA, at the Tabernacle. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10 AM local time at vincentmasonmusic.com.

Less than a year after the release of his major label debut album, There I Go, Mason has surpassed 900 million global career streams and earned RIAA Platinum certifications for 'Hell Is a Dance Floor' and 'Damned If I Do.'

Mason's rise has been equally evident on the road. After kicking off 2026 with his sold-out There I Go Tour, which included stops in Houston, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, he joined Morgan Wallen for select spring stadium dates on the Still The Problem Tour. The run added to an impressive list of touring opportunities alongside Riley Green, Tucker Wetmore, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, and Megan Moroney. Beyond the U.S., Mason has continued connecting with audiences in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, further building his international presence.

When You're Not Around 2027 Tour Dates

February 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District *

February 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

February 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

February 19 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

February 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

March 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (presented by iThink Financial) *

March 5 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

March 6 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

March 18 – Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom ^

March 19 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center ^

April 1 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

April 3 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE #

April 15 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion ^

April 16 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ^

April 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center ^

April 29 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall #

April 30 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob's Texas #

May 1 – Helotes, TX – Floore's Country Store #

May 6 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company ^

May 7 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery ^

May 8 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ^

Support

Phil Kane ^

Jacob Hackworth #

Benny G *

About Vincent Mason

Vincent Mason continues to cement his place as one of country music's most undeniable breakout forces, earning his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and surpassing 900 million career streams. Named one of just four country artists in Spotify's 2026 Artists to Watch program and tapped as an Apple Music Country Riser, Mason has quickly become one of Nashville's most talked-about new artists.

His breakout smashes 'Hell Is a Dance Floor' and 'Damned If I Do' have both earned RIAA Platinum certifications, with 'Damned If I Do' hitting Top 20 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. Mason also hit No. 2 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart and made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY, before taking the stage for his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Released in November 2025, Mason's 14-track debut album, There I Go, has fueled a breakout touring run, including his first sold-out headlining tour with packed rooms in Houston, Nashville, New York City, and Boston. He's shared the stage with Parker McCollum, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, and Gavin Adcock, and this past spring he joined Morgan Wallen for select U.S. stadium dates, further establishing him as one of country's fastest-rising new stars.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk //













Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk //

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