Photos: Veronica Bianqui Releases Second Album USE ONCE THEN DESTROY, Shares "Sicko" Single and Video

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Today Los Angeles-born and London-based multidisciplinary artist Veronica Bianqui releases her sophomore album, Use Once Then Destroy, via NX Records. Alongside the release, Bianqui highlights focus track 'Sicko,' a fierce, off-kilter cut that showcases her knack for blending subversive wit with an unmistakable punk attitude and sharp social commentary.

'Sicko' started with me thinking about who gets labelled a villain and who doesn't,' Bianqui shares. 'I became fascinated by the way the media and public discourse can decide who's considered 'crazy,' 'dangerous,' or beyond redemption, while people in positions of power often escape that same scrutiny. That idea became the jumping-off point for the song, but I wanted to approach it with a sense of humour rather than write something overtly political. It's danceable, a bit tongue-in-cheek, but underneath it there's a real frustration with how easily narratives are constructed—and how quickly we're encouraged to accept them.'

On Use Once Then Destroy, Bianqui builds a world of larger-than-life characters — obsessive lovers, antiheroes, rock stars, self-destructive brats. Familiar rock 'n' roll tropes are exaggerated, inverted, and reimagined through dark humor, vivid storytelling, and a playful approach to the genre's mythology. Bianqui balances sharp satire with emotional intensity to explore obsession, desire, power, and disposability, while questioning the myths we create around ourselves and others.

Written over four years following her move from Los Angeles to London, the album emerged during a period of profound loss and personal change that reshaped both her life and artistic direction. It developed alongside the completion of two Master's degrees—an MMus in Popular Music and an MFA in Creative Practice at Goldsmiths University, where Bianqui deepened her practice as a producer, embracing the recording studio as an extension of the songwriting process.

Adopting a more DIY approach, Bianqui self-produced the album, performing much of it herself and following ideas wherever they led. While collaborators, including mixer Omar Yakar (Courtney Barnett, Warpaint), contributed along the way, the studio became a space for experimentation and discovery rather than simply a place to execute finished songs. Freeing herself from expectations of how a record should be made, Bianqui allowed curiosity and instinct to guide the process. The result pairs classic pop craftsmanship with punk energy and inventive production, moving between satire, emotional intensity, and a cast of unruly characters. Both playful and introspective, Use Once Then Destroy invites listeners to question the narratives they inherit, move their bodies, and recognize something of themselves in the characters they encounter.

'Sicko' and Use Once Then Destroy by Veronica Bianqui are out November 13th via NX Records. The 'Sicko' single and video premiered via Galore Mag, and Loud Women also ran a feature on the track.

Use Once Then Destroy Tracklisting

1. Gotta Be A Man

2. Lose All Control

3. Do Bad To You

4. Chemical Reaction

5. Shook Up

6. Sicko

7. Rock 'N' Roll

8. Renegade Girl

9. All My Heroes Are Dead

10. Use Once Then Destroy

11. Money

Veronica Bianqui Live

11/26 - London UK - Jam In A Jar (Album Release Show)

11/14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Last Night From Glasgow (in-store performance)

11/15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Inn Deep

About Veronica Bianqui

Veronica Bianqui is a Los Angeles-born, London-based artist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music balances classic pop and rock songwriting with left-of-center indie rock.

Bianqui has been recording songs since she was six years old — filling boombox mixtapes in her childhood bedroom in California's San Fernando Valley with original songs, covers, invented radio segments, and imaginary talk-show hosting — an early instinct for songwriting and self-invention that never left her.

She began performing in LA's famous clubs — like the Rainbow Bar & Grill and the Cat Club — as a teenager, before she was legally allowed inside. She cut her teeth in the underground eastside scene shaped by garage rock, psych, and punk, and went on to tour the U.S., Europe, and South America with several bands, including LA's The Blank Tapes and Brooklyn's Suo, supporting The Growlers just before Covid shut everything down and sent her back to LA. Years on stage built a live presence rooted in raw energy and strong musicianship — LA Weekly called her 2018 Echo Park Rising set 'one of the best things I saw all weekend.'

Her work has earned recognition from Grimy Goods and Buzzbands LA, which named her a 'One to Watch,' with airplay from KCRW, KCSN, and KXLU. She's shared bills with Alex Lahey, The Rubens, Mikal Cronin, The Coathangers, Dead Sara, The Warlocks, and Capital Cities, and supported Kula Shaker at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles in 2023. She was recently featured on 'Wasting Your Time' by Mickey Avalon, produced by Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal.

In December 2020, Bianqui released her self-titled debut album, co-produced with Matt Adams of The Blank Tapes. Songs like 'Aah, Paris…' and 'If Love's a Gun, I'm Better Off Dead' reflected her love of hook-forward songwriting and riff-laden, loud guitars in the tradition of 60s/70s rock and pop. At the time, her live band swelled to as many as 11 members — rhythm section, horn section, backup singers, go-go dancers — a showcase of classic showmanship.

While Bianqui continued playing shows and making music, a series of devastating personal losses soon changed the course of her life. After a period of grieving, she cleared out that same childhood apartment where she made her first songs — and, following her heart, decided to move to England. In London, she turned toward her art, completing a Master's in Popular Music and an MFA in Creative Practice at Goldsmiths University and sharpening her voice as a producer and recording artist. What began in loss became an unexpectedly empowering period of reinvention.

Bianqui now lives and works in London. Her second album, Use Once Then Destroy, due in Fall 2026, marks a new chapter: a more modern, self-directed collection of hook-heavy indie rock shaped by punk energy and playful production — building on the garage-rock foundations of her earlier work without losing sight of the songwriting at its core.

Photo Credit: Derek Bremner





Veronica Bianqui - Sicko (Lyric Video)

Single Art





Photo Credit: Derek Bremner

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