Photos: UNDEROATH to Tour Europe and UK in Spring 2027, Starting April 2 in Berlin

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Underoath has announced plans to return to Europe and the UK in 2027. The band shared details for a spring headline tour featuring special guests Saosin and I Promised The World. The tour kicks off April 2 in Berlin, with stops to follow in Budapest, Utrect, Milan, Glasgow, London, Paris, Madrid, and more.

Artist pre-sale starts Tuesday, November 17 at 10am local time, with general on-sale to follow Friday, November 20th @ 10am local time. VIP packages will include an exclusive VIP vinyl variant, early entry to the venue, first access to the merch table, and a meet and greet with the band. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, visit https://underoath777.com/.

The band shares: 'We've been working on this for a long time and can't believe it's coming together. This is simply the best touring package we've ever brought to the UK or Europe. It's gonna be a wild one.'

Underoath has spent the majority of this year on the road, including performances at Louder Than Life Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Sick New World Festival. The band also appeared at this year's Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City, Washington, DC, and Long Beach. Around the festival's summer dates, they played some of their most intimate shows in decades on the Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour, presented by Vans. The run hit independent venues around the country with support from special guests Held.

Underoath is currently touring North America in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album Define The Great Line, alongside long-time friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, and As Cities Burn. Tickets for remaining dates are selling fast, with several dates already sold out and more expected to sell out soon. For more information, visit https://underoath777.com/.

Earlier this fall, the band shared live performance videos from Vans Warped Tour, including 'Damn Excuses'.

EU/UK Tour Dates

Apr 02 2027 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Apr 03 2027 Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36

Apr 04 2027 Prague, Czech Republic @ ARCHA+

Apr 05 2027 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Apr 06 2027 Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Apr 08 2027 Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller – Ballsaal

Apr 09 2027 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Apr 10 2027 Münster, Germany @ Skaters Palace

Apr 11 2027 Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage

Apr 12 2027 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

Apr 14 2027 Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

Apr 16 2027 Munich, Germany @ Backstage

Apr 17 2027 Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Apr 18 2027 Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff

Apr 20 2027 Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann

Apr 22 2027 Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Galvanizers

Apr 23 2027 London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Apr 24 2027 Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

Apr 25 2027 Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

Apr 27 2027 Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

Apr 29 2027 Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Apr 30 2027 Madrid, Spain @ Wagon

May 01 2027 Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo

Remaining Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

November 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * LOW TICKETS

November 17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

November 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium * LOW TICKETS

November 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

November 24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

November 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

November 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto ^

November 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^# LOW TICKETS

November 29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

December 3 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall ^

December 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

December 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre LOW TICKETS

December 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^ LOW TICKETS

December 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^ SOLD OUT

December 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ SOLD OUT

December 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^ LOW TICKETS

December 13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy ^

December 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^ LOW TICKETS

December 16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

December 18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

* - Indicates show with As Cities Burn

^ - Indicates Show with Emery

# - Atreyu not performing

About Underoath

UNDEROATH reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions. Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead, with integrity and attitude. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise.

The Underoath catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with Alice In Chains or Bring Me The Horizon as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

This year the band celebrates 20 years of their album Define The Great Line. Coming on the heels of 2004's They're Only Chasing Safety, Define The Great Line saw Underoath pivoting towards a more aggressive sound. The record's unconventional – and, at times, jarring – intensity served as a stark contrast to the pop-leaning trends that were taking over heavy music at the time. Featuring fan favorites like 'Writing On The Walls', 'In Regards To Myself', and 'You're Ever So Inviting', Define the Great Line defied expectations when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It is widely regarded as one of the definitive heavy records of the early 2000s, solidifying Underoath's legacy as one most influential bands of the genre.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail. But Underoath refuses to sit still. Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, Underoath owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.











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