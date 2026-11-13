Photos: U2 to Release NEW STUDIO ALBUM CARNAVAL DE LUZ, First Album of New Material in Nine Years

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Carnaval De Luz, the 16th studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years, is out now on Interscope Records.

This week also sees the release of 'Torn' (feat. Dolly Parton) (Kent Wells Version), a Country Version of the final track on the album, a duet between Bono and the late Dolly Parton. Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, 'Torn' is a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances. Parton recorded the song in Nashville, Tennessee in June this year, making it her final recorded vocal performance prior to her passing on August 25, 2026. 'Torn' is produced by Jacknife Lee and also features Daniel Lanois playing pedal steel. A lyric video is available.

'Torn' (feat. Dolly Parton) (Kent Wells Version) is available via Parton's most recent label partner, Big Machine Records.

The arrival of Carnaval De Luz follows the release of three singles and accompanying music videos: 'Street of Dreams,' 'Silencio,' and 'The Greatest Show On Earth.'

Carnaval De Luz is accompanied by a special edition of Propaganda as a one-off digital zine, with a limited-edition print run. Forty years ago, in February 1986, the first issue of 'Propaganda' dropped through the letterboxes of U2 fans around the world. Aspiring to match other fan magazines at that time, 'Propaganda' was born out of the punk-era D.I.Y. zine culture that embraced attitude, ideas and dialogue. The 128-page Propaganda: Carnaval De Luz Edition includes song lyrics; Bono's non-linear liner notebook; exclusive interviews with producer Jacknife Lee; collaborators Anton Corbijn, Martin Garrix and Viviane Sassen; as well as reflections from band members on 50 years of U2.

U2 is set to hit the road again with Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth, a world tour that will see Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. return to select stadiums in 2027 and beyond. The tour will kick off in Mexico City on February 23rd, 2027, with the UK and Europe leg starting April 26th in Stockholm, ahead of four shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Carnaval De Luz will be available in formats including Limited Edition Deluxe Vinyl & CD Boxsets, Various Limited Edition Colored & Bespoke Vinyl variants, Standard CD, Standard Vinyl, Digital Download.

About Carnaval De Luz

Announced in the week that marked 50 years since Larry Mullen Jr. pinned a handwritten note to the noticeboard of Mount Temple Comprehensive School on the Northside of Dublin in September 1976, 'Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band', comes a body of work that sees Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. still finding new dimensions and possibilities within their creative process. Recorded all over the place and produced by Jacknife Lee, Carnaval De Luz is a collection of 12 songs exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces. Sonically, there are echoes of the band's most experimental work combined with some strict songwriting in the shape of 'The Greatest Show On Earth,' 'Glorify,' and 'Midnight Sunshine,' as well as the 2mins 35second homage to early surf-punk insolence that is 'Silencio.'

The roots of Carnaval De Luz can be traced directly to U2's two surprise-released and critically acclaimed six-track EPs of early 2026, recorded during the same creative period as the new album. Those releases, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, followed the liturgical calendar, and so Carnaval De Luz sits, stands and dances before them in timeline. Carnival, a celebration of the flesh, 'carne', before the denial that is Lent, a period of reflection, and the rebirth of Easter.

The song connecting the album and two EPs is the final track on the new album, 'Torn,' a duet between Bono and the late Dolly Parton, in what has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance. Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, it's a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.

Carnaval De Luz is released in the band's 50th year, 2026, one in which U2 will have released 24 new songs. The album also sees collaborations from Brian Eno (co-writing and synthesizers on 'Go (Carnaval De Luz),' 'The Greatest Show on Earth' and 'Can't Stop Us Now'), Martin Garrix (co-writing on 'Glorify'), and Daniel Lanois (playing pedal steel on 'Torn'); with additional production from Ryan Tedder on 'Silencio.'

Tracklist

1. Go (Carnaval De Luz)

2. La Reina

3. Street Of Dreams

4. The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)

5. Superficiality

6. If The World Is At War We Better Not Be

7. Silencio

8. The Greatest Show On Earth

9. Glorify

10. Midnight Sunshine

11. Can't Stop Us Now

12. Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)

About U2

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for 'The Hands That Built America' for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for 'Ordinary Love' for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

U2's fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014's Songs Of Innocence – was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades. In 2018, U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. Following 2017's acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour – the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band's seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bringing 'the biggest band in the world' (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time. In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled 'Ahimsa', which was performed live at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2.

Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on March 17, 2023, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland.

Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 – consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation, most recently with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, which lit up Las Vegas for a critically-acclaimed 40-date run to launch the world's most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere. This ambitious creative project saw U2 work once again with longtime creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. A brand new track titled 'Atomic City', produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, was released on September 29, 2023 ahead of the Las Vegas shows at Sphere.

The band marked the 20th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed eight-time Grammy-winning album How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb with the release of a shadow album titled How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb (2024), which includes new, unreleased songs discovered in the archive of the original album recording sessions, including the tracks 'Country Mile' and 'Luckiest Man In The World.'

Days Of Ash, a brand new standalone 6-track EP, was released on Ash Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem – 'American Obituary,' 'The Tears Of Things,' 'Song Of The Future,' 'Wildpeace,' 'One Life At A Time' and 'Yours Eternally' (ft. Ed SHeeran & Taras Topolia) – which came as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. A second, separate standalone 6-track EP titled Easter Lil was released on Good Friday, a much more reflective set of songs emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal.

Carnaval De Luz – the sixteenth studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years – released on November 13th, 2026, on Interscope Records. For more information, visit www.U2.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz



































Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz

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