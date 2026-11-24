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Live Nation has announced North American dates for U2's Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027, bringing Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. to stadiums across the United States and Canada for 15 shows beginning August 13, 2027.

The North American leg will kick off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before making stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, East Rutherford, Chicago, Toronto, Foxborough, Arlington, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Santa Clara, before wrapping in Vancouver on October 18th. The newly unveiled dates include two-night engagements at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Rogers Stadium in Toronto and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the band's return to stadium performances across North America.

Stephen Wilson Jr. will support the band on the first nine dates, and The War On Drugs will support on the remaining dates of the North American leg.

The announcement comes one day before U2 headlines the halftime show of the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, November 25th, where the Green Bay Packers meet the Los Angeles Rams. The tour comes on the heels of the release of U2's 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, which arrived November 13, 2026, on Island Records. The band's first album of new material in nine years, Carnaval De Luz marks another creative chapter in U2's five-decade career, with a collection of 12 new songs exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance.

With the first run of shows in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires selling out instantly and dates added due to popular demand, The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour will also visit the U.K. and Europe in 2027 where exceptional interest has seen dates added across the region. The band will play a four night run in Amsterdam; three shows each in Paris, Stockholm, Barcelona and Milan; two nights each in Berlin, Seville and Lisbon; plus four sold-out shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

One of the greatest live acts in the world, U2 has consistently redefined the possibilities of live performance, from the groundbreaking ZOO TV Tour to the band's 40-date run at Sphere in Las Vegas. Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour marks the band's first stadium outing since concluding The Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai in December 2019, the final stop on a tour seen by nearly three million fans worldwide. U2's 2027 return to a stadium setting promises an ambitious live experience marked by the signature innovation that has defined their live shows for five decades, with a performance spectacle embracing human connection and intimacy at a grand scale, featuring a set list drawn from across the band's catalogue.

North America 2027 Dates

With support from Stephen Wilson Jr.:

August 13 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

August 17 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 20 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

August 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

August 28 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

September 3 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

September 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

September 9 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

September 14 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

With support from The War On Drugs:

September 27 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

October 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

October 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

October 9 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 15 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi's Stadium

October 18 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Latin America 2027 Dates — Previously Announced

With support from Beck:

February 23 — Mexico City, Mexico — Estadio GNP Seguros — SOLD OUT

February 26 — Mexico City, Mexico — Estadio GNP Seguros — SOLD OUT

February 28 — Mexico City, Mexico — Estadio GNP Seguros — SOLD OUT

March 02 — Mexico City, Mexico — Estadio GNP Seguros

March 10 — São Paulo, Brazil — Estádio MorumBIS — SOLD OUT

March 12 — São Paulo, Brazil — Estádio MorumBIS — SOLD OUT

March 14 — São Paulo, Brazil — Estádio MorumBIS — SOLD OUT

March 16 — São Paulo, Brazil — Estádio MorumBIS — SOLD OUT

March 23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio River Plate — SOLD OUT

March 25 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio River Plate — SOLD OUT

March 27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio River Plate — SOLD-OUT

March 29 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio River Plate

U.K. + Europe 2027 Dates — Previously Announced

With support from Wolf Alice:

April 26 — Stockholm, Sweden — Strawberry Arena — SOLD OUT

April 28 — Stockholm, Sweden — Strawberry Arena — SOLD OUT

April 30 — Stockholm, Sweden — Strawberry Arena

May 05 — Paris, France — Stade de France — SOLD OUT

May 08 — Paris, France — Stade de France — SOLD OUT

May 09 — Paris, France — Stade de France — SOLD OUT

May 13 — Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys — SOLD OUT

May 15 — Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys — SOLD OUT

May 17 — Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 22 — Seville, Spain — Estadio La Cartuja — SOLD OUT

May 24 — Seville, Spain — Estadio La Cartuja

May 27 — Lisbon, Portugal — Estadio da Luz — SOLD OUT

May 28 — Lisbon, Portugal — Estadio da Luz — SOLD OUT

June 05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff ArenA — SOLD OUT

June 06 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff ArenA — SOLD OUT

June 09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff ArenA — SOLD OUT

June 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff ArenA — SOLD OUT

June 18 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — SOLD OUT

June 19 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — SOLD OUT

June 22 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — SOLD OUT

June 25 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — SOLD OUT

June 30 — Berlin, Germany — Olympiastadion — SOLD OUT

July 01 — Berlin, Germany — Olympiastadion — SOLD OUT

July 05 — Milan, Italy — Stadio San Siro — SOLD OUT

July 06 — Milan, Italy — Stadio San Siro — SOLD OUT

July 09 — Milan, Italy — Stadio San Siro

Ticket Information

Tickets for the North American dates of Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour will first be available through the U2.com Subscriber Presale, beginning Monday, November 30th at 10 am.

Visa is an Official Sponsor of Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour. Visa cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 am through 10 pm, while supplies last.

To participate in the U2 Artist Presale on Thursday, December 3 at 10am local time, fans must sign up here by Sunday, November 29 at 9pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to a fan's account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Working in partnership with Ticketmaster, extra protections will be in place to help block bad actors from signing up for the Artist Presale. Some fans may be asked to complete a quick selfie check, or in rare cases, provide an ID via Persona to sign up. Find out more about security checks here.

Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Friday, December 4th at 10 am at U2.com.

Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

About Carnaval De Luz

Recorded all over the place and produced by Jacknife Lee, Carnaval De Luz is a collection of 12 songs exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance in the face of dark, encroaching forces. Sonically, there are echoes of the band's most experimental work combined with some strict songwriting in the shape of 'The Greatest Show On Earth', 'Glorify' and 'Midnight Sunshine', as well as the 2mins 35second homage to early surf-punk insolence that is 'Silencio'.

The roots of Carnaval De Luz can be traced directly to U2's two surprise-released and critically acclaimed six-track EPs of early 2026, recorded during the same creative period as the new album. Those releases, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, followed the liturgical calendar, and so Carnaval De Luz sits, stands and dances before them in timeline. Carnival, a celebration of the flesh, 'carne', before the denial that is Lent, a period of reflection, and the rebirth of Easter. The song connecting the album and two EPs is the final track on the new album, 'Torn', a duet between Bono and the late, great Dolly Parton, in what has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance. Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, it's a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.

Carnaval De Luz is released in the band's 50th year, 2026, one in which U2 will have released 24 new songs. The album also sees collaborations from Brian Eno (co-writing and synthesizers on 'Go (Carnaval De Luz)', 'The Greatest Show on Earth' and 'Can't Stop Us Now'), Martin Garrix (co-writing on 'Glorify'), and Daniel Lanois (playing pedal steel on 'Torn'); with additional production from Ryan Tedder on 'Silencio'.

Listen to first single 'Street of Dreams' here, watch music video here.

Listen to second single 'Silencio' here, watch music video here.

Tracklist

1. Go (Carnaval De Luz)

2. La Reina

3. Street Of Dreams

4. The Mirror Maker (Rosalía)

5. Superficiality

6. If The World Is At War We Better Not Be

7. Silencio

8. The Greatest Show On Earth

9. Glorify

10. Midnight Sunshine

11. Can't Stop Us Now

12. Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)

Carnaval De Luz will be available in formats including: Limited Edition Deluxe Vinyl & CD Boxsets, Various Limited Edition Coloured & Bespoke Vinyl variants, Standard CD, Standard Vinyl, Digital Download. Pre-order, pre-save here.

About U2

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for 'The Hands That Built America' for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for 'Ordinary Love' for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2's fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014's Songs Of Innocence – was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, the U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017's acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour – the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band's seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring 'the biggest band in the world' (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time. In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled 'Ahimsa', which was performed live at Mumbai's, D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2. Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on March 17, 2023, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland. Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 has always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 – consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation most recently with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere which lit up Las Vegas for a critically-acclaimed 40-date run to launch the world's most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere.

'Days Of Ash', a brand new 6-track EP was released on Ash Wednesday, February 18th 2026, a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem – 'American Obituary', 'The Tears Of Things', 'Song Of The Future', 'Wildpeace', 'One Life At A Time' and 'Yours Eternally' (ft. Ed SHeeran & Taras Topolia) – which came as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. A second, separate 6-track EP titled 'Easter Lily' was released on Good Friday this year, a much more reflective set of songs emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal. Carnaval De Luz – the sixteenth studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years – will be released on November 13th, 2026, on Island Records.

www.U2.com

About Stephen Wilson Jr.

Raised in the hollers of southern Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr. has taken an unconventional path to becoming one of Nashville's most distinctive singer-songwriters. An Indiana Golden Gloves boxing championship finalist, former scientist and indie rock frontman, Wilson Jr. signed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2016, earning cuts from Tim McGRaw, Old Dominion, Caitlyn Smith and others before signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his critically acclaimed debut double album søn of dad in 2023. A deeply personal 22-song tribute to his late father, the album established Wilson Jr. as an artist unafraid to push beyond genre boundaries, earning widespread acclaim with appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, Later…with Jools Holland and many more. His viral cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me,' which he performed at the 2025 CMA Awards, has amassed tens of millions of streams and was featured over the closing credits of The Heart of the Beast. He was named 2026 CMA New Artist of the Year, following four nominations at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, including Song and Video of the Year for his single 'Gary,' on which he was the sole songwriter, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Wilson Jr. is a first-time GRAMMY nominee with two nominations at the 2027 awards including Best Country Song ('Hardwired' feat. Miranda Lambert) and Best Country Solo Performance ('Gary'). On February 26, 2027, Wilson Jr. will release his ambitious new double album, Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, via Big Loud Records, further expanding the singular musical world he's been building.

About The War On Drugs

The War On Drugs, 'among the defining rock linchpins of the 21st century so far' (New York Times), have steadily emerged as one of this century's great rock and roll synthesists, removing the gaps between the underground and the mainstream, between the obtuse and the anthemic, making records that wrestle a fractured past into a unified and engrossing present. Led by Adam Granduciel, The New Yorker called them 'the best American 'rock' band of this decade' in support of their album A Deeper Understanding, for which they won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album and were nominated for a BRIT Award for International Group of the Year, following the band's break through Lost in the Dream, which was the most critically acclaimed album of 2014. Their fifth studio album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, 'chips away some of their hazier edges in favor of sharper melodies, broadening the borders of the meticulous yet joyously simple sound [Granduciel] has perfected' (Pitchfork, Best New Music). The record landed on numerous 2021 best albums of the year lists and garnered second GRAMMY and BRIT Award nominations. 2024 saw the release of Live Drugs Again, (the second in the series after 2020's LiveDrugs) via the band's own Super High Quality Records. Recorded on tour between February 2022 through December 2023 in America, UK, Europe and Australia, Live Drugs Again represents The War On Drugs at their ragged, righteous best, supporting Consequence's rave 'it's hard to imagine a musical experience that's more enveloping and uplifting.' In September of 2026, The War On Drugs released the song 'Who's That,' the first new music from the band in four years, on Super High Quality Records, Rolling Stone hailed the track as 'a sweeping epic . . . feels like the reason the word 'anthemic' was first introduced to music journalism,' while Pitchfork named it a Best New Track, calling 'Who's That' 'the purest extract of Drugs to date.'

Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz



































Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz

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