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Country's breakout hitmaker Tucker Wetmore brought the heat to Country Music's Biggest Night tonight (Nov. 18), setting the stage ablaze with a commanding performance at the 60th Annual CMA Awards. Kicking things into high gear alongside a live horn section, Wetmore delivered an explosive rendition of his current Top 20-and-climbing Country radio single 'Who Told You That' before stepping behind the piano to unleash a fiery rendition of Hank Williams Jr.'s 'All My Rowdy Friends.'

Blending the swagger and energy that have made him one of the genre's most electrifying new performers with a compelling display of musicianship and piano prowess, Wetmore delivered a show-stopping moment that underscored just how far the rising superstar has come in just over two years. The performance drew immediate praise from American Songwriter, which declared it 'the kind of CMA Awards performance that turns a rising star into a country music superstar.' The CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC and Disney+, with the full broadcast available to stream today on Hulu.

Wetmore's second-ever CMA performance comes on the heels of a monumental year of touring on his 43-date The Brunette World Tour, which concluded with a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 27. Spanning 11 countries across North America, the U.K. and Europe, the international run sold more than 150,000 tickets, including over 16,000 in the U.K. alone and saw Wetmore repeatedly shatter his own headlining attendance records. The nearly 10,000-person Red Rocks finale marked his largest standalone headlining show to date, further establishing him as 'one of country music's biggest breakout successes over the past few years' (Billboard).

In just over two years since making his debut, Wetmore has rapidly established himself as one of country music's most formidable breakout artists. The Kalama, Wash. native has already notched over 3 billion global career streams and three consecutive No. 1 singles at Country radio – 'Wind Up Missin' You,' '3,2,1' and 'Brunette' – while his current single, 'Who Told You That,' continues to climb the charts. Named a Billboard Country Rising Star, Wetmore released his six-song Sunburn Mixtape, produced by Chris LaCorte, in July, following his acclaimed debut album, What Not To, which debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and marked the year's biggest country album debut from a new artist.

As Wetmore closes out another year of compounding success, he readies his fans for new music in 2027. Keep up with Wetmore on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and his website at tuckerwetmore.com.

Listen to the Sunburn Mixtape.

About Tucker Wetmore

An ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter and headline performer who has already surpassed 2.7 billion career streams, chart-topper Tucker Wetmore has taken just a few years to leave a lasting mark. Raised in Kalama, Washington, the piano-playing student of country, rock, reggae and more wrote his first song after a college football injury, reaching Nashville in 2020. Kicking off his career with Platinum 'Wine Into Whiskey' and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 'Wind Up Missin' You,' Wetmore landed on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks, showcasing a serene, sawtoothed-country buzz. He released his debut album, What Not To, to wide acclaim in 2025, wrapping hard-won life lessons in laid-back singalongs and soul-scouring balladry. The project marked the year's biggest country album debut from a new artist. Out now, his six-song Sunburn Mixtape turns up the heat with sun-dappled grooves, polished hooks and a sleek rhythmic pulse, expanding the sound of a hitmaker firmly in his stride. After earning his first two Mediabase Country No. 1s with 'Wind Up Missin' You' and '3,2,1,' Wetmore became the 14th artist in chart history to take his first two singles to No. 1 in the same calendar year. He then went three-for-three with 'Brunette' before sending his latest single, 'Who Told You That,' to Country radio. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore launched The Brunette World Tour in 2026 with dates across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Named ACM New Male Artist of the Year, a Billboard Country Rising Star and a CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, he continues to build on a breakout run defined by three consecutive No. 1s and sold-out headline dates.

Photo Credit: (L-R): Camden Hall/CMA, Natasha Moustache/CMA













Photo Credit: (L-R): Camden Hall/CMA, Natasha Moustache/CMA

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