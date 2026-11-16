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Loew's Jersey Theatre officially ushered in a new era of live entertainment this weekend, welcoming audiences back to its spectacularly restored stage for two nights of music headlined by Trey Anastasio Band on Friday, November 13, and The War On Drugs on Saturday, November 14. The Grand Re-Opening marked a major milestone for the nearly century-old Journal Square landmark, bringing acclaimed artists and music fans together for the venue's first big shows after decades-long stretches of limited use. Covering the reopening, NJ.com hailed the restored theatre as 'instantly N.J.'s most breathtaking concert hall.'

The weekend kicked off Friday with Trey Anastasio Band, led by New Jersey-raised Trey Anastasio, whose four-decade career as a composer, guitarist and vocalist has spanned his work with Phish and an expansive solo catalog. Performing for more than three hours across two sets and an encore, the band delivered Phish favorites, expansive jams and a rare rendition of 'Soul Rebel,' with Anastasio playing Bob Marley's own guitar.

Trey Anastasio said to the inaugural guests, 'It's a beautiful venue; we hope you come back soon and hope you're breaking it in the right way.'

On Saturday, New York-based indie pop band Nation of Language, led by longtime Jersey City resident Richard Devaney, opened the evening and told the crowd 'It's great to welcome a new venue to this part of the world.' The War On Drugs then took the stage. Hailed by The New York Times as 'among the defining rock linchpins of the 21st century so far,' the band's expansive, atmospheric guitars brought the weekend to a rapturous close.

Loew's Jersey Theatre General Manager Bruce Wheeler remarked on the weekend's success: 'Welcoming audiences back to the theatre, affectionately known as the 'People's Palace,' for two sold-out performances was an incredibly special milestone. The energy and enthusiasm over both nights was extraordinary and a testament to what this historic venue means to the community. We're proud of all that has been accomplished and excited to build on that momentum with a season filled with music, comedy, dance, sports, community programming, and unforgettable experiences.'

Originally opened on September 28, 1929, as one of five famed 'Wonder Theatres,' Loew's Jersey has undergone an extensive restoration following more than 40 years of limited use, preserving its extraordinary architectural character and opulent interiors while introducing state-of-the-art production capabilities. With capacity for approximately 2,600 seated guests or up to 4,000 standing, the theatre is Jersey City's largest entertainment venue and a distinctive new destination for live music and culture in the New York metropolitan area.

The Grand Re-Opening followed a special ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Jersey City Mayor James Solomon on November 9, celebrating the theatre's restoration and renewed role as a cultural hub. The historic revitalization is a collaboration between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey/NJEDA, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).

Tickets and the full upcoming schedule are available at LoewsJersey.com and Ticketmaster.com.

About Loew's Jersey Theatre

Originally opened in 1929 as one of five famed 'Wonder Theatres,' Loew's Jersey Theatre is a landmark live entertainment venue in Jersey City's Journal Square, celebrated for its grand scale, opulent detail and immersive experiences. After more than 40 years of limited use, the theatre has undergone a restoration to preserve its original character while transforming it into a versatile 21st-century venue. The historic revitalization is a collaboration between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey/NJEDA and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). For more information, visit LoewsJersey.com or follow @LoewsJerseyTheatre on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

Photo Credit: Loew's Jersey Theatre

















































































Photo Credit: Loew's Jersey Theatre

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