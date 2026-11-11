My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Trampled by Turtles to Release GOOD DOGS on Vinyl and Cassette Through Independent Record Stores
The band's management said the analog-only rollout is intended to slow the release cycle and support community radio and indie retail.
Minnesota folk band Trampled by Turtles recorded its new album, GOOD DOGS, on reel-to-reel tape. The album will be released on vinyl and cassette only on 11/20 through independent record stores initially.
The record will not reach streaming services until January. The title track was serviced only to non-commercial radio, which the band's team described as a nod to a community that has always supported the band and has been horribly defunded in the last few years.
The only place to hear GOOD DOGS this year is on a turntable or cassette deck, or on the radio. The team behind the project said it wanted a fully analog campaign at the dawn of AI, adding that 'Our lives will probably look very different in the next year or two so lets all just slow down.'
The band does not plan a long announcement and lead-up to the album. Instead, the team said it will announce, release and then promote the record while it is out, as opposed to the inverted promotional approach the music industry has used over the last decade. The team said it has some projects in the works around the digital and CD component in the new year. In the meantime, it wants listeners to take time with the packaging and liner notes and enjoy the music the way they grew up with their favorite albums. The cover features the pups belonging to the band and its road crew.
Trampled by Turtles recently played a show at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, about three weeks before the release announcement.
More information is available at trampledbyturtles.set.bio.
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