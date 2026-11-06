Photos: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Release ORIGINS 1971-1978 Box Set, Share "Depot Street" Video

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The Tom Petty Estate today unveils Origins 1971-1978, a quintessential collection of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' earliest days, marking the band's 50th anniversary, out now via UMe. Digging into The Vaults, this collection traces the sonic formation of the band in the white-hot '70s era and features collaborations with legendary artists Al Kooper, Leon Russell, Jim Gordon, Emory Gordy and more, across country, folk, punk, reggae, rock and soul originals.

To mark the release, a music video for a new mix of 'Depot Street,' originally released as Mudcrutch's debut single in 1975, is out now. Co-directed by actors and longtime Tom Petty fans Luke Wilson and Tim Baltz, the video weaves archival footage of Petty and his Mudcrutch bandmates, including Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Mike Campbell, into a modern-day story starring recent Emmy winner Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), plus appearances from Wilson and Baltz.

Mudcrutch - Depot Street (2026 Mix) (Official Video)

'Depot Street' appears on the collection's centerpiece, No Sleep Til L.A., a curated 12-track document of Tom Petty becoming Tom Petty. The album traces his search for the right band from his first-ever studio session at Miami's Criteria Studios in 1971, through formative sessions in Tulsa, to Los Angeles, where it all clicked. Seven tracks are previously unreleased, and five, including 'Depot Street,' appear in new hi-res mixes. No Sleep Til L.A. is also available on its own on CD and LP, including a limited-edition 'Galaxy' color variant, with a limited-edition Zoetrope edition following on November 20.

The release is the latest in the Estate's 50th anniversary celebrations. Last month, the Estate opened the Tom Petty Collection at Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York and Los Angeles, with receptions that brought together longtime friends and fans to unveil rare photos and ephemera from the band's earliest days. In September, Petty and the Heartbreakers received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Awards, where Heartbreakers Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, Ron Blair, Steve Ferrone and Scott Thurston opened the show with a special reunion performance alongside Grammy-winning superstar Chris Stapleton.

Origins 1971-1978 is available as a 5LP box set and a 4CD box set, each with Blu-ray and DVD. The vinyl editions are anchored by an 88-page fanzine featuring liner notes by David Fricke and Bud Scoppa, track-by-track annotations from the original band, complete album credits for the first two albums and a trove of unearthed archival photos and memorabilia, alongside polaroids, postcards, collectibles and more.

The Estate previewed the box set with an extended, newly mixed version of 'Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)' and 'Parade of Loons,' an unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers track. (BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the box set announcement.) 'Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)' first appeared on the band's 1976 debut, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, newly mixed and remastered for its golden jubilee by longtime producer and engineer Ryan Ulyate. The song is one of eight extended tracks across the new editions of the debut and its 1978 follow-up, You're Gonna Get It!, alongside 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown.' Offering a fresh take on the band's first two albums, every track has been newly remixed from the original multitrack tapes, with extended versions throughout. Both albums appear in the box set in metallic limited-edition versions.

The additional discs trace the earliest chapters of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, deep from the family's vault. A musical diary of the band's Gainesville roots through their cross-country move to Los Angeles and into their first taste of success.

Parade of Loons (Official Video)

Fooled Again (I Don't Like It) (Official Video)

Live from the Record Plant 1977 features a highly sought-after, fan-favorite broadcast, now released in its entirety for the first time. Recorded for San Francisco's KSAN-FM at the Record Plant in Sausalito, this full-length, high-fidelity recording is a near-flawless snapshot of the band's intense energy even during their early period, including a guest appearance by the legendary Al Kooper.

The Cut Out Bin continues the exploratory spirit of No Sleep Til L.A., gathering five tracks that show Petty working as a solo artist alongside session musicians—including 'Save Me,' a yacht rock track with Leon Russell—before ultimately concluding that the Heartbreakers were the right vehicle for his songs. More experimental than the band's later work, the tracks offer a rare look at the road not taken.

The set closes with the band's 1978 performance on the BBC's The Old Grey Whistle Test. The UK appearance, where Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers first broke through internationally, captures the band at the height of their '70s power. The audio has been restored by Ryan Ulyate and is now available for the first time in high definition. Legendary BBC host Bob Harris, who wrote an essay for the Blu-ray booklet, shares: '[It was] one of the greatest performances we had ever seen by a band at the top of their game. They played music from another planet to a room packed with manic fans, in one of the most iconic venues in the world. It was an experience so powerful that five decades later we could still remember every chord, every song, every solo.'

The DVD captures the band's live performance on the BBC program The Old Grey Whistle Test, and a Blu-ray disc featuring the complete collection of all 51 songs in high-res stereo, Atmos and 5.1 immersive mixes rounds out the set.

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became a beloved American rock & roll icon, world-renowned for his songwriting and his incredible band the Heartbreakers. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, the acclaimed Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers and Highway Companion. Petty was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys and in the pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch, who reformed and made two more albums in the mid-2000s. Hailed as one of the greatest rock music artists of all time, Petty's honors include Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Awards. He has sold nearly 100 million records, amassed over twelve billion streams and performed to over 140 million fans worldwide.

Widely recognized and remembered for his philanthropy and service, Petty is the recipient of some of the highest honors in philanthropy including Midnight Mission's Golden Heart Award in 2011, and MusicCares 'Person of the Year' in 2017. The Petty Estate aims to extend the late artist's legacy, both musically and in spirit, by supporting philanthropic and social issues that were close to Petty's heart. The Estate has supported myriad organizations, including Immigrant Defenders, Autism Speaks, Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety—for which Petty's music lent voice to a campaign for common-sense gun reform—alongside Indigenous Climate Action, the DICK'S Foundation's Sports Matter Program, Gainesville-area organizations and more. Additionally, the Estate were sponsors for this year's NYC Pride as well as LGBTQIA+ nonprofit youth organization It Gets Better.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, leaving behind a massive archive of unreleased material. His music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.

Tracklist: Origins 1971-1978

LP1: No Sleep Til L.A.

Parade of Loons

You're Gonna Learn

Another Lonely Night

I Can't Fight It†

Depot Street†

Sin City

Wild Eyes†

Unheard of Kind of Hero

Up in Mississippi Tonight†

Satisfy Yourself

Since You Said You Love Me†

Long Way

LP2: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (50th Anniversary Edition)

Rockin' Around With You

Breakdown*

Hometown Blues

The Wild One, Forever

Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll

Strangered in the Night

Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)*

Mystery Man

Luna

American Girl*

LP3: You're Gonna Get It! (50th Anniversary Edition)

When the Time Comes*†

You're Gonna Get It*†

Hurt

Magnolia

Too Much Ain't Enough*

I Need to Know

Listen to Her Heart

No Second Thoughts

Restless*

Baby's a Rock 'N' Roller*

LP4: Live From the Record Plant 1977

Pre-Show

Surrender

Jaguar and Thunderbird

Band Intros

American Girl

Al Kooper, Denny Cordell Intro

Fooled Again

Luna

How We Doin' on Tape?

Listen to Her Heart†

I Need to Know

Strangered in the Night

Dog on the Run

(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

LP5: The Cut Out Bin

Save Me

Making Some Noise

The Ballad of Harry, Neil & Tillie

Cry to Me†

Lost in Your Eyes

DISC 6: Live on the BBC's Old Grey Whistle Test 1978

9 performances in HD and restored audio • Running time: 41 minutes • 48kHz 24-bit PCM stereo Picture: 4:3 Pillarbox / 29.97 fps • NTSC All Region

*Extended version

†New mix of previously released version















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