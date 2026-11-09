Photos: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Mark 50 Years Since Debut Album Release

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Exactly 50 years ago today, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album, introducing 'Breakdown' and 'American Girl' and launching a five-decade run as one of music's most enduring institutions. The date is November 9, 2026.

The milestone caps a year of 50th anniversary celebrations. Last month, the Estate opened the Tom Petty Collection at Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York and Los Angeles, with receptions that brought together longtime friends and fans to unveil rare photos and ephemera from the band's earliest days.

The star-studded event included a retrospective at Morrison Hotel Gallery and was attended by friends, collaborators and family. Attendees included Ringo Starr, Cameron Crowe, Olivia Harrison, Jim Keltner, Dave Grohl, Tim Baltz, Tom Petty's daughters and heirs Annakim Violette (Petty) and Adria Petty, his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Beth Petty, Jim Scott (engineer on Wildflowers), Linda Ramone, and artist Shepard Fairey, as well as crew and collaborators across the decades dating back to their roots in Florida.

Those formative years come to life on Origins 1971-1978, a collection of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' earliest days, out now via UMe. Digging into The Vaults, the set traces the sonic formation of the band in the '70s era and features deep Mudcrutch cuts and collaborations with artists Al Kooper, Leon Russell, Jim Gordon, Emory Gordy and more, across country, folk, punk, reggae, rock and soul originals.

Origins 1971-1978 offers a fresh take on the band's first two albums, newly remixed with extended versions, alongside No Sleep Til L.A., a curated 12-track album of early recordings. It also includes Live from the Record Plant 1977, a full-length live radio broadcast, and the band's 1978 performance on the BBC's The Old Grey Whistle Test, in HD for the first time.

Fans can also watch the new music video for 'Depot Street,' originally released in 1975 as the debut single from Petty's pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch, and newly mixed for No Sleep Til L.A. Co-directed by actors and longtime Tom Petty fans Luke Wilson and Tim Baltz, the video weaves archival footage of Petty and his Mudcrutch bandmates, including Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Mike Campbell, into a modern-day story starring recent Emmy winner Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), plus appearances from Wilson and Baltz.

A limited-edition Zoetrope of No Sleep Til L.A. follows on November 20.

In September, Petty and the Heartbreakers received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Awards, where Heartbreakers Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, Ron Blair, Steve Ferrone and Scott Thurston opened the show with a special reunion performance alongside Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton.

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became a beloved American rock & roll icon, world-renowned for his songwriting and his band the Heartbreakers. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers and Highway Companion. Petty was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys and in the pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch, who reformed and made two more albums in the mid-2000s.

Petty's honors include Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Awards. He has sold nearly 100 million records, amassed over twelve billion streams and performed to over 140 million fans worldwide. Petty is the recipient of some of the highest honors in philanthropy, including Midnight Mission's Golden Heart Award in 2011, and MusicCares 'Person of the Year' in 2017.

The Petty Estate aims to extend the late artist's legacy, both musically and in spirit, by supporting philanthropic and social issues that were close to Petty's heart. The Estate has supported organizations including Immigrant Defenders, Autism Speaks, Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety, for which Petty's music lent voice to a campaign for common-sense gun reform, alongside Indigenous Climate Action, the DICK'S Foundation's Sports Matter Program, Gainesville-area organizations and more. Additionally, the Estate were sponsors for this year's NYC Pride as well as LGBTQIA+ nonprofit youth organization It Gets Better.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, leaving behind a massive archive of unreleased material.

Tracklist: Origins 1971-1978

LP1: No Sleep Til L.A.

Parade of Loons

You're Gonna Learn

Another Lonely Night

I Can't Fight It†

Depot Street†

Sin City

Wild Eyes†

Unheard of Kind of Hero

Up in Mississippi Tonight†

Satisfy Yourself

Since You Said You Love Me†

Long Way

LP2: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (50th Anniversary Edition)

Rockin' Around With You

Breakdown*

Hometown Blues

The Wild One, Forever

Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll

Strangered in the Night

Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)*

Mystery Man

Luna

American Girl*

LP3: You're Gonna Get It! (50th Anniversary Edition)

When the Time Comes*†

You're Gonna Get It*†

Hurt

Magnolia

Too Much Ain't Enough*

I Need to Know

Listen to Her Heart

No Second Thoughts

Restless*

Baby's a Rock 'N' Roller*

LP4: Live From the Record Plant 1977

Pre-Show

Surrender

Jaguar and Thunderbird

Band Intros

American Girl

Al Kooper, Denny Cordell Intro

Fooled Again

Luna

How We Doin' on Tape?

Listen to Her Heart†

I Need to Know

Strangered in the Night

Dog on the Run

(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

LP5: The Cut Out Bin

Save Me

Making Some Noise

The Ballad of Harry, Neil & Tillie

Cry to Me†

Lost in Your Eyes

DISC 6: Live on the BBC's Old Grey Whistle Test 1978

9 performances in HD and restored audio • Running time: 41 minutes • 48kHz 24-bit PCM stereo

Picture: 4:3 Pillarbox / 29.97 fps • NTSC • All Region

*Extended version

†New mix of previously released version

Photo Credit: Jacq Justice, Dana Pleasant, Adria Petty, Getty





Polaroids by Jacq Justice

































Photo Credit: Jacq Justice, Dana Pleasant, Adria Petty, Getty

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