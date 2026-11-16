Photos: Tom Jones to Headline Blenheim Palace Festival in 2027 Alongside Nile Rodgers & CHIC

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Blenheim Palace Festival has announced that Welsh singer Tom Jones will make his Blenheim Palace debut, headlining the UNESCO World Heritage Site on Wednesday 30 June 2027 with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

An enduring talent and charismatic performer, Tom Jones is set to captivate audiences with his timeless discography of hits in Woodstock, Oxfordshire beneath Blenheim's breathtaking baroque façade.

The 2027 event will also feature headline performances from Shania Twain on Tuesday 29 June, GRAMMY Award-nominee Alex Warren on Sunday 27 June, Mariah Carey on Thursday 1 July and multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Gray on Saturday 3 July.

With a career spanning over six decades, Tom Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records.

Sir Tom's career has been filled with honours and accolades, including a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 2021 album Surrounded By Time made him the oldest male to claim a Number 1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with new material, overtaking Bob Dylan.

Traversing musical eras and genres, cutting across class divides, and appealing to all genders and ages, he has always been inspired by the power of the song and the voice – qualities that have made him a true legend in the musical zeitgeist with an enduring legacy that will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Tom Jones will be joined at Blenheim Palace Festival by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Rodgers is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, songwriter, composer, producer and guitarist whose influence has stretched across generations and cultures.

As co-founder of CHIC, he created 'Le Freak', the biggest-selling single in Atlantic Records history and 'Good Times', which laid the very DNA for the hip-hop genre itself. His productions for David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran and Daft Punk have sold over 750 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide, and he has spawned enduring anthems like 'We Are Family' for Sister Sledge and 'I'm Coming Out' for Diana Ross.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC remain one of the most electrifying live acts on the planet, delivering performances so joyful and euphoric that audiences across the globe are reminded of music's extraordinary power to unite.

About the Festival

Following a inaugural year in 2026, which saw headline performances from Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Teddy Swims and Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Blenheim Palace Festival returns in June and July 2027.

Cuffe & Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: 'We're delighted to be bringing Tom Jones to Blenheim Palace Festival in 2027. Sir Tom is a true showman and one of the greatest voices of all time and special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC have given us some of the most iconic dancefloor anthems ever written. Together, they'll be bringing an incredible collection of hits to one of the most stunning settings in the country. 2027 is set to be another exceptional year at Blenheim!'

Heather Carter, Managing Director, Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said: 'What a line-up! We can't wait to welcome Tom Jones to Blenheim Palace next summer, alongside special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC. They're both true musical icons and they'll be lighting up the Great Court for a very special evening of music. It's going to be an unforgettable night for fans.'

An open-air music experience, Blenheim Palace Festival brings together global stars, staging and cultural highlights, alongside bespoke hospitality and VIP experiences. Framed by Blenheim Palace, renowned for its baroque architecture, rich history and gardens, the festival combines music, heritage and atmosphere.

Hospitality and VIP packages include The Grand Banquet: VIP Dining Experience, a fine dining experience with exclusive front-of-stage seating, and options to upgrade tickets with access to the Palace's Orangery.

Blenheim Palace Festival is the result of a partnership between live music promoters Cuffe & Taylor, a Live Nation company, and events producers MARI Arts & Entertainment.

Tickets

Tickets for Tom Jones with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC at Blenheim Palace Festival 2027 go on general sale from 10am on Friday 20 November 2026 via BlenheimPalaceFestival.com and Ticketmaster.

Blenheim Members / Mastercard pre-sale: 10am, Wednesday 18 November 2026

Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, MARI, Ticketmaster pre-sale: 10am, Thursday 19 November 2026

General sale: 10am, Friday 20 November 2026

For more information, hospitality and VIP options, and tickets visit www.blenheimpalacefestival.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Blenheim Palace Festival Line-Up (So Far)

Sun 27 June: Alex Warren

Tue 29 June: Shania Twain

Weds 30 June: Tom Jones with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Thurs 1 July: Mariah Carey with support from Eternal

Sat 3 July: David Gray with special guest Jack Savoretti

Location

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire OX20 1UL

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About Blenheim Palace

Home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705, UNESCO World Heritage Site Blenheim Palace is set in over 2,000 acres of 'Capability' Brown landscaped parkland and is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. With over 300 years of history to share and one of the most important and extensive collections in Europe, Blenheim Palace hosts a range of sporting and cultural events, themed exhibitions and tours all year around.

A short miniature train ride away from the Palace is the Walled Garden, which includes interactive areas for families including Adventure Play and the Rowse Honey Hive, The Marlborough Maze and Butterfly House. Beyond the grounds and Formal Gardens, the total Estate expands into a further 10,000 acres and focuses on care for the land through sustainable means, pursuing net zero, the growth of the local economy, the provision of affordable homes, apprenticeship training and supported community groups.

About Cuffe & Taylor

Cuffe & Taylor is one of the UK's live music, theatre and event promoters. Established for more than 10 years and part of the Live Nation family, they present tours, festivals and shows across the UK in football stadiums, arenas, theatres and major historical sites. Their roster of artists includes Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Justin Timberlake, Rod Stewart, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Lewis Capaldi, Sir Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Kylie, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Stereophonics, George Ezra, The Strokes, Sam Fender and Def Leppard. They also operate a theatre touring department across the UK and internationally. In 2023 they were recipients of an Olivier Award, for Best Family Show, for their original production of 'Hey Duggee - The Live Theatre Show'.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About MARI

MARI is a global events and experiences company with a portfolio of live properties spanning sport, art, lifestyle, and entertainment. These include major international tennis tournaments, among them the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open presented by Itaú, Frieze, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, TodayTix Group, a digital ticketing and technology company for theatre and live performance, and Barrett-Jackson, a U.S. collector car auction company.

Connect with Blenheim Palace Festival: www.blenheimpalacefestival.com | @BlenheimPalaceFestival







































































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