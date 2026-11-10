Photos: Toccata Classics to Release Chumbley, Brincken and Van Dieren Recordings in January

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Toccata Classics has announced four new releases arriving in January 2027, all set for release on 8 January 2027.

Robert Chumbley: Music for Voice, Piano and Orchestra

TOCC 0714. Releasing 8 January 2027.

Robert Chumbley, born in Miami in 1954, has had a multifaceted career, as concert pianist, conductor (he was Music Director for the Atlanta Ballet and Cleveland Opera), academic and composer. His music, though audibly contemporary, maintains a healthy relationship with tradition: his Permutations for piano and orchestra 'follows Liszt's use of melodic transformation and Prokofiev's pianistic acrobatics'; Brahmsiana II for solo piano emerges from the deeply felt sound-world of late Brahms; and the combination of the lyrical and the brittle in Chumbley's Five Bagatelles reconciles the modernist past with the more open-minded present. The Letter approaches Beethoven from an unusual angle – as a vulnerable human being: it sets an English translation of the impassioned love-letter he wrote in July 1812 to his 'Unsterbliche Geliebte' ('Immortal Beloved') as a dramatic cantata for baritone and orchestra.

Alexander Brincken: Orchestral Music, Volume Two

TOCC 0817. Releasing 8 January 2027.

Alexander Brincken, born in Leningrad in 1952 and Swiss-based since 1992, writes in an accessible, expansive and unashamedly late-Romantic language. His grandiose Second Symphony of 1984–89, written for a huge orchestra of 114 musicians, has echoes of a number of earlier composers, among them Bruckner, Mahler, Richard Strauss and, especially, Franz Schmidt, whose walking basses help power Brincken's sense of momentum – all assimilated into a big-hearted style that blends dignity, lyricism and power. Written in Leningrad as the Soviet system began its death throes, a time when Brincken was also experiencing personal trauma, this Symphony employs an epic canvas in its unhurried articulation of a message of hope.

Bernard van Dieren: Music for Voice and Chamber Orchestra

TOCC 0819. Releasing 8 January 2027.

The Anglo-Dutch composer Bernard van Dieren (1887–1936) was much else besides: violinist, calligrapher, bookbinder, cabinetmaker, author and critic, photographer, polyglot, foreign correspondent, marksman, well read in the arts and sciences, capable of prodigious feats of memory. Based in London from 1909, he enjoyed the ardent support of a small group of musicians, but his intensely argued music baffled most of his contemporaries, and since his early death from kidney disease, it has rarely been heard. This pioneering recording reveals a musical language between the styles of his friend and mentor Busoni and early Schönberg: tonally anchored but chromatically adventurous – a harmonic ambivalence reflected in textures combining long, lyrical lines with intricate contrapuntal tapestries. It transpires that Van Dieren's reputation as an intellectual was only part of the truth: this music is animated by a wide range of heart-felt emotions, from impassioned anguish to a buoyant sense of fun.

Joseph Kolkovich: Piano Works, Volume One

TOCC 0827. Releasing 8 January 2027.

Joseph Kolkovich and his music have both been on long journeys. Born in Slovakia in 1957, he spent his first two decades there, as Jozef Kolkovič, becoming active in both classical music and rock. A move to California began a further decade as a rock keyboardist, after which he gradually returned to classical music, incorporating elements of both stylistic worlds in a language direct in its emotional appeal. The two shorter pieces in this first album of his piano music show an ability to generate atmosphere and structure from short motifs, but it is his epic First Piano Sonata, almost an hour in length, that reveals him as a master narrator. He was particularly moved by the history of the victims of the military regime in 1970s and '80s Argentina, and by the courage of the 'Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo' in resisting it, and he responded with this monumental chronicle-in-sound, a multifaceted mix of explosive fast movements and tragic slow ones, drawing on both his rock and classical backgrounds in its mixture of lamentation and wild rides.

















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