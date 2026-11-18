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2026 has been quite a year for the Steve Bardwil Band. Since releasing their second full-length album, Stardust In Disguise, earlier this year, the group has received glowing reviews spotlighting Bardwil's storytelling instincts with a contemporary flair backed by stellar musicianship that preserves rock traditions infused with Americana roots. In time for the holiday season, the group has just released their first original holiday-themed song entitled, 'It's Christmas.' Stream and share the single here.

Led by Bardwil on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, the song features Johnny Stachela (lead acoustic guitar), Max Butler (piano), Vincent Fossett, Jr. (drums), Aaron Leibowitz (soprano saxophone), Frank Coglitore (bass), and Catherine Jayne (additional vocals); and produced by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (Elton John, U2, Beck, Alanis Morissette, The Killers, The White Stripes).

Filled with cozy imagery and tasteful touches of soprano saxophone and piano, 'It's Christmas' has already caught the attention of radio shows around the country including WVCR (88.3FM The Saint) who have added the single into their 12 Songs of Christmas holiday playlist curated by journalist Warren Kurtz. Kurtz conducted an exclusive interview with Bardwil and renowned violinist Scarlet Rivera about the album Stardust In Disguise, where Rivera guests on two songs: 'Scarecrow Dreams' and 'The Way You Look at Things.' Read the interview here.

As an early gift for the fans, Bardwil and the band have put together their very own holiday themed playlist to be enjoyed over the holiday season. The band's holiday playlist is available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Upcoming Show

On Thursday, November 19th, the Steve Bardwil Band will play their final show of the year at The Mint in Los Angeles. The group's set will feature songs off their new album along with a couple of surprises.

The Mint

6010 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

21+ / 7:15PM doors / 8PM show

Tickets and more information

Stardust In Disguise Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1) Falling For Forever

2) Doing Nothing

3) Something With You

4) Scarecrow Dreams

5) Beat The Clock

6) Stardust In Disguise

7) Private Eye

8) Drink The Good Stuff

9) If I Had My Way

10) Good Things

11) The Way You Look At Things

12) Scarecrow Dreams (extended version)

The original version of the album can also be purchased on CD and 12' vinyl with gatefold packaging designed by John Coulter. Purchase here.

More on the band: Official site | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Photo Credit: Claire Wildbill















Photo Credit: Claire Wildbill

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