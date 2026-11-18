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With their sunny melodies and unmistakable harmonies, The Beach Boys have been a soundtrack to Christmas for generations. This year, fans can celebrate with a sparkling liquid-filled vinyl edition of The Beach Boys' Christmas Album, the new Christmas by the Beach mixtape featuring The Beach Boys and Colbie Caillat, and a long-form video pairing their classic seasonal recordings with scenes of waves along the shore. A new YouTube station featuring music from across the group's catalog, including holiday favorites, offers more listening options. A holiday merch collection on the group's official website and a limited-edition splatter vinyl pressing of The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights with a lithograph provide gift ideas for collectors and longtime listeners alike.

Available now, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album takes on a festive glow with gold glitter suspended in liquid-filled vinyl. The limited-edition LP is part of UMe's Sparkling Holiday Liquid-Filled vinyl series, which also features seasonal favorites from Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Motown Christmas. The Beach Boys title is offered individually or as part of the complete five-album bundle, exclusively through uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl here.

Originally released in 1964, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album brought the group's Signature Sound to a mix of spirited originals and familiar standards. Led by the perennial favorite 'Little Saint Nick,' the record pairs songs including 'The Man With All the Toys,' 'Santa's Beard' and 'Merry Christmas, Baby' with renditions of 'White Christmas,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' and 'Auld Lang Syne.' With orchestral arrangements by Dick Reynolds of The Four Freshmen, the album blends the band's youthful exuberance with the grandeur of traditional Christmas music, making it an enduring seasonal favorite.

For gatherings with friends or a quiet evening by the tree, Christmas by the Beach brings together generations of warm, melodic pop in a long-form holiday mixtape. The Beach Boys and Colbie Caillat are featured prominently and in equal measure, alongside a curated selection of seasonal recordings from across the UMG catalog. Blending classic and contemporary favorites, the collection captures the relaxed nostalgia of Christmas by the coast — a breezy, sun-soaked accompaniment to slowing down amid the December bustle. Listen here.

Fans can celebrate and show off their love of The Beach Boys with a new holiday merch collection at TheBeachBoys.com, including new shirts, sweatshirts, totes, beanies and a festive ornament.

On YouTube, a new station features music from across The Beach Boys' catalog, including their holiday recordings. For a coastal Christmas escape, a long-form video pairs The Beach Boys' Christmas Album with views of waves lapping along a beach from different angles, bringing a seaside backdrop to decorating, wrapping presents or relaxing at home.

For collectors, the new limited-edition splatter vinyl pressing of The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, with an accompanying lithograph, arrives November 20. First released earlier this year as part of the Pet Sounds 60th anniversary celebration, the collection draws from the Grammy-nominated 1997 box set The Pet Sounds Sessions. Across two LPs, 25 tracks explore the making of the landmark album through alternate takes, a cappellas and tracking sessions. New liner notes by longtime Beach Boys historian Howie Edelson and a detailed sessionography provide further insight into the recordings. Pre-order is available here.

Iconic Artists Group oversees The Beach Boys' legacy in partnership with the members of the band and their estates.











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