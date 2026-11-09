Photos: The Ally Coalition to Host 12th Annual Talent Show at Skirball Center in New York City

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The Ally Coalition (TAC) has announced its 12th Annual Talent Show will take place Tuesday, December 15 at the Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, at 7:30pm. Tickets will be open for pre-sale this Wednesday, November 11 [sign-up here] and to the general public Thursday, November 12 at 10am EST [purchase here].

The Ally Coalition also announced it will make a $1M donation to partner organizations across the U.S. in conjunction with the annual events, and that the 5th annual Day of Services will take place Friday, December 11 at The LGBT Center.

Created and curated by TAC Founder Jack Antonoff, the annual Talent Show has featured performances by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Zegler, Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, Hasan Minhaj, Kasey Musgraves, Florence Welch, Jason Isbell, Clairo, and St. Vincent, amongst dozens of others. TAC has produced these unique, high-profile Talent Shows to raise over $2M to support unhoused LGBTQ+ youths.

'The Talent Show exists in its own special world that we have built over the last eleven years: bringing together my favorite artists to play a small room in New York for our people,' notes Jack Antonoff. 'All proceeds go to The Ally Coalition and our work supporting the homeless LGBTQ+ community - means the world to me and everyone who works hard to make this night happen every year.'

To mark its 13th anniversary and the 12th edition of the Talent Show, The Ally Coalition has pledged a $1M donation to their network of partner organizations across the country. Alongside this announcement, it is calling on aligned corporations, institutions, and individuals to match the pledge and help raise the total to $2M by year's end.

Across the United States, more than 4 million young people experience homelessness, and nearly 40% of them identify as LGBTQ+. These youth face a significantly higher risk of depression, violence, bullying, and suicide. Over the past two years, the American Civil Liberties Union has tracked more than 600 anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide, with serious consequences for the communities they target.

Day of Services

In addition to the Talent Show, TAC will host the 5th annual Day of Services, Friday, December 11 at The LGBT Center (208 W. 13th Street, NYC 10011). The Ally Coalition's Day of Services brings together local LGBTQ organizations, medical service organizations, and clothing brands to support the at-risk and homeless youth in the community.

'TAC's Day Of Services has become one of our favorite parts of Talent Show weekend,' states Jeb Gutelius, Executive Director of The Ally Coalition. 'This year, we are once again partnering with The NYC LGBT Community Center to host the event, where hundreds of LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness will be able to access medical services, get a warm meal and shop from a fully stocked clothing closet.'

Last Year's Talent Show

Last year's Talent Show event, hosted by Jack and Rachel Antonoff, featured performances from Florence Welch, Hayley Williams, Rachel Zegler, Trey Anastasio, Andrew Dost, Claud, Samia, Hank, Annie DiRusso, backed by Antonoff's band Bleachers, along with stand-up sets from Mike Birbiglia, Chris Lambert and Chris Laker.

In 2026, The Ally Coalition went on tour with Bleachers, Ethel Cain, MUNA, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Jim James, The Last Dinner Party, FIGHTMASTER and Hayley Williams, just to name a few. This Summer, TAC and Hayley Williams launched a global tattoo pop-up event where fans could get Hayley Williams inspired tattoos, with 40% of proceeds going to TAC.

About The Ally Coalition

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns and collaborative partnerships, providing critical support for grassroots non-profit organizations. With TAC's unique connection to the entertainment industry, the artists they partner with use their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

More information is available at www.theallycoalition.org.

Photo Credit: Getty Images





















Photo Credit: Getty Images

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