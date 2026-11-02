Photos: TWS Releases Second Single Album TO US, Leads With "Call My Name" Music Video

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TWS (pronounced 'Two-Us'), K-pop's champions of youth, return with an unfiltered look into their journey in their 2nd Single Album, TO US, out now.

Brought to life through honest conversations with the six members—Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin—TO US reveals their raw emotions and personal thoughts, capturing not only the highs of ambition and excitement but also the hesitations and uncertainties along the way to make a candid snapshot of youth today.

At the center of the release is 'Call My Name,' an uplifting youth anthem built on a buoyant drum and bass groove. A collaboration with jazz pianist Yun Seokcheol weaves fluid piano lines through the driving rhythms, steadily elevating the track's soaring emotional arc. Adding personal depth, members Youngjae, Shinyu, and Dohoon contributed to the lyrics, channeling their heartfelt dedication to the stage and their fans, 42, directly into the music.

Throughout the video, TWS confront questions like 'What is your dream worth chasing?' and 'What makes you alive?' pushing past hesitation through bold challenges and rallying behind one another. At its climax, the sextet dash into the bustling city to perform sharp, synchronized choreography across open crosswalks in downtown Seoul, delivering an exhilarating rush accentuated by ascending piano melodies.

Alongside 'Call My Name,' the album features two other tracks—a hip-hop-driven 'WE UP,' which layers intense synth-bass over a Miami Bass rhythm to highlight their bold ambition, and a warm synth-pop track 'heavy,' pairing building synths and steady drum beats to offer solace to anyone feeling weighed down by the world—further enriching their musical spectrum.

This release caps off a landmark year for TWS. Building on their first million-seller milestone with their previous release NO TRAGEDY, the group expanded their global footprint through their first Asia Tour '2026 TWS TOUR '24/7:FOR:YOU'' and major festival appearances. Rooted in music that speaks to their generation, TWS now look beyond the excitement of beginnings to share deeper, more candid reflections—reaffirming their role as champions of youth.

Listen to the full album here.

About TWS

TWS (pronounced 'Two-Us'), consisting of six members—Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin—is a boy group introduced by PLEDIS Entertainment. The name is an abbreviation of 'TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US,' bringing forward the expression '24/7' to symbolize their unwavering commitment to being with their listeners around the clock. As K-pop's champions of youth, TWS guides listeners into their youthful evolution with their unique musical style that channels refreshing, unstoppable energy—dubbed 'Boyhood Pop.' Upon their breakout debut, the lead single 'plot twist,' from their debut album Sparking Blue, became a long-running hit, charting on the Billboard Global 200 for 8 weeks and topping the annual chart of Korea's leading streaming platform, Melon. Their five consecutive releases—including their debut album, 2nd mini album SUMMER BEAT!, 1st single Last Bell, 3rd mini album TRY WITH US, and 4th mini album play hard—all surpassed half a million sales, cementing their growing popularity in the music scene. That momentum reached a new milestone with their latest album, NO TRAGEDY, which surpassed 1.1 million copies in first-week sales to become the group's first million-seller. The sextet's remarkable rise continues to gain global recognition with honors including the NME 100 of 2025, followed by their selection as the only K-pop act on Rolling Stone's Future 25 of 2026.

Follow TWS on YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)

























































Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)

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