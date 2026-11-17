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The Hellflowers have released a new single, 'Dahlia,' a tribute to Elizabeth Short, the Black Dahlia. The track previews the band's third album, Haunted, and an official music video will premiere soon.

''Dahlia' is a tribute to Elizabeth Short,' says vocalist Christina Hellflower. 'Beautiful, mysterious and deeply unsettling, her story will never be forgotten. She will live on forever in our hearts and minds.'

'Dahlia' follows the recent singles 'Wild Ones' and 'Creature,' continuing the darker themes running through Haunted. While 'Creature' turned Christina's obsession with Creature from the Black Lagoon into a twisted monster-movie love song, 'Dahlia' draws inspiration from a real-life Los Angeles mystery that has lingered in the public imagination for nearly eight decades.

The band's recent material has also drawn praise for balancing its punk energy with strong melodies and a sense of fun.

An official music video for 'Dahlia' will premiere soon.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers pair the melodic strength of Blondie and The Pretenders with the raw, infectious energy of The Ramones and The Clash. Over the past decade, the band has toured extensively throughout the United States, Mexico, France, Japan and the United Kingdom, including three UK tours and two performances at the legendary Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

The Hellflowers have shared stages with FEAR, Save Ferris, The Avengers, Agent Orange, The Dickies, The Muffs, Tsunami Bomb, The Darts, Missing Persons, CH3, Michael Des Barres and Gene Loves Jezebel, among others. Their catalog includes the albums Por Vida and Vámonos, the EPs Vacation and Come On, Let's Dance!, and the six-song covers collection Teenage Radio.

The band will celebrate the arrival of Haunted with a run of California record-release shows in February, followed by appearances in Atlanta and Maui.

THE HELLFLOWERS — 2027 SHOWS

February 13 — Album Release Party — Guitar Wars — San Jose, CA

February 19 — Album Release Party — Licorice Pizza Records — Studio City, CA

February 20 — Album Release Party — Dr. Strange Records — Rancho Cucamonga, CA

February 21 — Album Release Party — Lou's Records — Encinitas, CA

March 13 — Fink Fest V — The Garden Club — Atlanta, GA

April 2 — Paia Bay Coffee Bar — Maui, HI

'DAHLIA'

Available November 24, 2026

Pre-Save: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thehellflowers/dahlia?ref=release

Follow The Hellflowers: https://linktr.ee/thehellflowers

ABOUT THE HELLFLOWERS

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers blend melodic hooks, punk-rock urgency, garage-rock grit and straight-ahead rock 'n' roll attitude.

The band has spent more than a decade touring throughout the United States and internationally while remaining fiercely committed to the underground punk, garage and rock 'n' roll community. From recording and artwork to videos and promotion, The Hellflowers operate with a hands-on DIY spirit and deliver energetic live performances.

Photo Credit: Scott Evanskey













Photo Credit: Scott Evanskey

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