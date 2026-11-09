Photos: Sydnie Christmas to Tour UK in May 2027 as THE ARTIST Winter Edition and PBS Special Are Set

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Singer-songwriter, theatre star and Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has announced a six-date UK headline tour for May 2027, alongside the release of a special Winter Edition of her acclaimed second album, The Artist, through Westway Music (out Nov 20th).

The announcements come as Sydnie continues her rise on both sides of the Atlantic, with a US tour planned for April 2027 and an American television special premiering on PBS stations from November 28th.

The Artist Tour will kick off at Southend's Palace Theatre on May 14th, before visiting Salford, London (Cambridge Theatre), Birmingham and Gateshead, concluding at Dartford's Orchard Theatre on May 22nd. The shows will give audiences the chance to experience Sydnie's original music live, alongside the powerhouse vocals, warmth and humour that have become her trademark.

Ahead of the tour, Sydnie will release The Artist Winter Edition on November 20th, featuring two brand new tracks: 'The Robin Song', written by Sydnie herself at the age of 14, and 'Come Home', co-written by acclaimed songwriter and producer Naughty Boy.

Released earlier this year, The Artist marked a defining new chapter in Sydnie's career, establishing her not only as one of Britain's most extraordinary vocal talents but as a songwriter in her own right. Co-written by Sydnie on all but one of its original tracks, the album is a deeply personal musical diary exploring love, heartbreak, resilience and the highs and lows of her journey through the music and theatre industries. Featuring singles 'Run', 'Lean On You' and 'Spirit', the record followed the success of her chart-topping debut album My Way. This new edition will offer fans the chance to hear two more stunning new recordings from Sydnie.

THE ARTIST TOUR – MAY 2027

Friday 14th May – Southend – Palace Theatre

Sunday 16th May – Salford – The Lowry, Quays Theatre

Monday 17th May – London – Cambridge Theatre

Wednesday 19th May – Birmingham – Town Hall

Thursday 20th May – Gateshead – Glasshouse Studio 2

Saturday 22nd May – Dartford – The Orchard

Presale: 11th November at 10am

General sale: 13th November at 10am

Tickets: www.sydniechristmas.live

PBS Special

Meanwhile, Sydnie's growing international profile is set to receive another major boost as Sydnie Christmas: Live in London premieres on PBS stations across America from November 28th.

Filmed during her sold-out headline performance at London's Adelphi Theatre in 2025, the special captures Sydnie performing songs from her chart-topping debut album My Way, bringing her extraordinary voice and stage presence to American television audiences. The programme will air on participating PBS stations across the United States, with viewers advised to check local listings for broadcast details.

Speaking about the special, Sydnie said: 'I feel incredibly honoured to be having my own special on PBS stations. What makes this opportunity so amazing is what PBS stations do for artists, particularly emerging talent. It provides a platform unlike any other in America, giving artists the chance to share their music and stories with audiences across the country.'

She continued: 'I've always believed that music has the power to bring people together, and that a voice and a story can touch people in a way nothing else can. To have the opportunity to share a little piece of myself with American audiences through my music and voice is something I'm truly grateful for.'

A full-length DVD of the concert, including Sydnie's performances and all her on-stage chat, is also planned for release in the UK, with further details to be announced. The US NTSC edition will remain exclusive to PBS stations until summer 2027.

It's been another extraordinary year for Sydnie, who has continued to build on the success of her 2024 Britain's Got Talent victory. Having already completed sold-out headline performances in the US, she also appeared at the David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada alongside artists including CeeLo Green, Loren Allred and Josh Groban.

From her acclaimed West End performances to her growing success as a recording artist and songwriter, Sydnie has firmly established herself as a talent whose appeal extends far beyond the stage where audiences first discovered her.

With two new songs, a major UK tour and a landmark American television broadcast, The Artist Winter Edition marks another exciting milestone in a career that continues to go from strength to strength.

THE ARTIST (WINTER EDITION) TRACKLIST

1. Run

2. For The Last Time

3. Wrote Your Name

4. Run To You (Mum)

5. Spirit

6. Leap Into Nowhere

7. Let My Song Live On

8. Pressure

9. I Can Defy

10. Ready For It

11. Lean On You

12. I'll Be Alright

13. I Want It All (With You)

14. The Robin Song

15. Come Home











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