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Liberty Science Center became a canvas for the Festival of Lights on Tuesday, November 10, as Surati for Performing Arts presented its annual Diwali Gala & Festival in partnership with LSC After Dark. The first-ever Diwali celebration at the science center brought dance, live music, storytelling and immersive visual experiences into one evening, with festivities unfolding across the atrium, auditorium and the Giant Dome Theater that boasts of being the largest planetarium in the western hemisphere.

The evening connected a centuries-old celebration with a contemporary cultural venue and science center. Whether drawn by Indian classical dance, Bollywood, family traditions or the excitement of a planetarium performance, guests encountered Diwali's enduring message: light, hope and renewal are meant to be shared.

An inclusive festival celebrating light over darkness, diversity and the true spirit of India

Curated under the artistic direction of Rimli Roy, the celebration began with live jazz piano, a cocktail reception, food stalls and vendors, while a rangoli workshop introduced visitors to the intricate, colorful art traditionally created for Diwali. In the main atrium, cultural performances and live vocal sessions invited guests to sing along rather than simply watch the performance.

A joyous community fashion show towards the end of the night opened up participation for all attendees and a DJ-led dance party kept the festivities moving into the night. Guests could also explore two Liberty Science Center exhibits as part of the event experience. VIPs, patrons and all-access guests enjoyed a catered Indian buffet, adding a gathering place for conversation and celebration alongside the performances.

Highlights

Jersey City Mayor James Solomon, Hudson County Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski, New Jersey Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and Liberty Science Center CEO Paul Hoffman attended the event and performances.

Mayor Solomon said '..we are excited to be here today celebrating Diwali with two wonderful Jersey City institutions - Liberty Science Center and Surati for Performing Arts…'. He further commended the musical saying 'The show was phenomenal'.

Brennan appreciated the 'beautiful' presentation, 'gorgeous singing' and said, 'I love the work that Surati does… I love that you bring dance to the community, to spaces like the Liberty Science Center.'

Paul Hoffman was pleased to have LSC After Dark bring the first-ever Diwali to LSC and said '..I am grateful to Surati for bringing this beautiful celebration to us…'

About Surati

Award-winning nonprofit Surati for Performing Arts' mission is to create and present performing arts and cultural experiences that globalize themes rooted in Indian culture, that also convey the universal message of equality, inclusion and unity in diversity, through staged productions, cultural festivals, arts-in-education and interactive experiences.

Since 2002, Surati, led by visionary, artiste, producer, director Rimli Roy, who is also the Founder-Artistic Director, has performed at The United Nations, The Kennedy Center, The Lincoln Center, The Alaska Performing Arts Center, The Library of Congress and The Reichhold Center in the U.S Virgin Islands among others. She is also a recipient of the NJ State Council on the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship award while her work Ramaavan - A Musical, is a National Endowment for the Arts awardee for Musical Theatre, for multiple years.













Read the full press release here... Press Release (Doc Format)













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