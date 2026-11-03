Photos: Storm Force Releases TRUTH on Digital Platforms and Compact Disc

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The Storm Force album Truth is now available on all digital platforms and compact disc. Fans of melodic rock can purchase or stream the album. The entire album is also available to stream or as a 24 bit hi res digital download on Bandcamp.

Storm Force recently released their performance music video for the new single 'Anti Social Media', from their new album Truth.

Storm Force delivers powerful melodic hard rock fueled by soaring vocals, massive hooks, and the timeless energy of classic arena rock. Founded by guitarist and songwriter Greg Fraser, best known for his work with Canadian hard rock veterans Brighton Rock, the band blends classic influences with a modern edge, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly current.

The band first made its mark with the release of its debut album, Age Of Fear, in 2020 through Escape Music. The album earned praise from melodic rock fans and media alike, showcasing a powerful mix of driving guitars, memorable choruses, and emotionally charged songwriting.

Drawing inspiration from Whitesnake, Dokken, Scorpions, and Bon Jovi, Storm Force delivers music built for loud speakers, live stages, and fans who still believe in authentic, guitar-driven rock!

Age Of Fear, the debut Storm Force album, along with both Fraze Gang albums, are now available for a budget friendly download of $5,99 each at bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com.

Tracklist

'Truth'

'Silver Lining'

'Saviour'

'Between The Lines'

'Anti Social Media'

'Fire Starter'

'On With The Show'

'You're Never Alone'

'I Wasn't Finished Loving You'

'Karma's A Bitch'

Band Members

Patrick Gagliardi – lead vocals

Greg Fraser – lead guitar, backing vocals

Mike Berardelli – bass guitar

Roger Banks – drums

Production

Produced and Mixed by Darius Szczepaniak

Strada XR Atmos Studio, Mississauga, ON

Recorded at Storce Recording, Niagara Falls, ON

Additional Musicians

All keyboards by Mike 'Benny' Bedrosian, except on 'Between The Lines,' performed by Ray Coburn.

Margaret Maria – Cello on 'I Wasn't Finished Loving You'

Songwriting

All songs written by Patrick Gagliardi and Greg Fraser, except 'Saviour,' written by Greg Fraser.

https://x.com/stormforceband

https://youtube.com/@stormforce6368

https://www.instagram.com/stormforceband

About Storm Force

Storm Force is led by Canadian rock legend and Brighton Rock founder, Greg Fraser. Greg has earned 4 Juno nominations with Brighton Rock, as well as a gold album in Canada. Greg is joined by Patrick Gagliardi (Vocals), Roger Banks (Drums), and Mike Berardelli (Bass). Storm Force's debut album 'Age of Fear' is the culmination of three years of passion for music and the hard rock genre.

After Brighton Rock, Greg released two great rock albums with the Fraze Gang to solid reviews. For this project however, he decided to step away from the front man role and search for the right members to create something special. Armed with the great rock riffs and melodies he had written, he decided to focus on finding members that were local to him so they could not just create an album that was recorded in different cities with no cohesiveness, but something that really felt like a band! Greg found one of today's most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension). Patrick adds his touch to the album as the main lyricist bringing different flavours to each song that range from straight ahead Rock anthems to introspective experiences of the current world we live in. Their debut record was recorded at Hamster Cage Studios and produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar). It combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of legendary drummer Roger Banks and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Berardelli.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Airforce, Lillian Axe, Phil Soussan and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

The label's team, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, offers artists global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance), along with a marketing plan that includes visibility at BraveWords.com. BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal.

http://bravewordsrecords.com

https://bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com

http://www.instagram.com/BravewordsRecords

http://www.twitter.com/BravewordsRec

https://youtube.com/@BravewordsRecords

https://www.tiktok.com/@bravewordsrecs













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