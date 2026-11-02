Photos: Stephanie Mills Joins 'Dear Amanda' Album Celebrating Songwriter Amanda Ortiz, Artist With Down Syndrome

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A 36-year-old Brooklyn native, Amanda Ortiz, born with Down Syndrome is making her album debut with the release of 'Dear Amanda,' an eclectic collection of songs written by Ortiz, with contributions from various artists, including pop music icon, Broadway artist, singer/songwriter Stephanie Mills. Mills also grew up in Brooklyn, in the neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She won Amateur Night at The Apollo Theater at 11 years old, and starred on Broadway as Dorothy in 'The Wiz' at age 17. Mills performs Ortiz's holiday song 'The Gift of Christmas.' The album's executive producer is Ira Antelis.

'Amanda is just a wonderful spirit, and it's amazing that she wrote these beautiful songs,' says Mills, a Grammy Award-winning artist. 'I was on board with this project immediately. I'm raising a child with special needs. My son is 25 now, but I never bought into his disabilities. I think these individuals are very special.'

'Dear Amanda' is a testament to the power of perseverance and the audacity to follow your dreams. It reflects Ortiz's wisdom, emotional life and clarity. 'Have faith in yourself, be brave and have the confidence to achieve your life-long dreams,' says Ortiz, who wrote the songs after completing online courses at the College of Adaptive Arts in California.

Ortiz has always been interested in performing, largely due to her grandmother's love of jazz music. Ortiz's music is deeply personal and rooted in family influences and her excitement about dance. Writing and performing are things her grandmother instilled in her as a way to help her reconnect with her Hispanic-Italian heritage.

'I think Amanda is an inspiration,' says Antelis. 'The whole idea of people pursuing their dreams is why I was inspired to help bring this project to life.'

Antelis is also a musical composer, best known for creating and producing music for commercials, records, theater and movies. Antelis has worked with such artists as Marc Anthony, Patti LaBelle, Christina Aguilera and B.B. King.

'Amanda loves learning new things,' explains Linda Mandracchia, Ortiz's mother. 'She has been writing for years, but ever since she took a songwriting class, she exploded. This is beyond anything I would have expected. Amanda said she wanted to be in the music business, so this is all a surprise to me.'

Ortiz's writing reflects a wide range of styles and themes, including jazz, Latin, pop, soul, blues, and country, with songs centered on love, grief, nature, joy, seasons, color, music and dance—all expressed in her own voice.

At a time when conversations surrounding inclusion and representation are more important than ever, Ortiz is helping redefine what is possible for artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The album just launched. In addition, the title song is sung by Alaina Stacey, with footage of Ortiz, Antelis, Mandracchia and others in the video, also posted on YouTube.

The album and video are available at dearamanda.org.











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