Photos: Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Bring Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour to Bradford Live on 23 November 2027

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Sophie Ellis-Bextor is bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco Tour back to the UK next winter, coming to Bradford Live on Tuesday 23 November 2027.

The show will include festive disco favourites as well as Sophie's own hits, with a 2027 Christmas Disco album announced closer to the time.

Sophie's previous Christmas Kitchen Disco tour in 2023 sold out across the UK, with The Guardian hailing it 'an enjoyably merry spectacle' and The i calling it 'the most festive of shows'.

'I absolutely love Christmas and so it makes me very happy to announce a UK Christmas tour in 2027 where the band and I will once again be bringing the seasonal cheer to a venue near you. Gloriously, that is not all! I am also releasing my Christmas Disco album which I am thrilled about. As someone who wears tinsel all year long anyway, this all feels very me and very exciting. So much to share with you all!'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is one of Britain's most beloved pop voices and a disco icon. With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25-years, Sophie has now achieved six top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. She first topped the UK charts as the voice of Spiller's Groovejet (If This Ain't Love), and her hits include Take Me Home, Get Over You and Murder on the Dancefloor. The latter recently found a vast new audience after featuring in the film Saltburn, giving her a first Billboard Hot 100 entry, a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her own BBC One New Year's Eve Disco and a live set on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and a return to No.2 in the UK charts, as well as passing 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms. It was the 16th biggest song of 2024 and the biggest song of 2024 for a British female artist.

Her Kitchen Disco livestreams turned a nation of living rooms into dancefloors, and she now presents Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco on BBC Radio 2, alongside hosting her well-loved podcast Spinning Plates, which is now in its 19th series.

Sophie most recently released her eighth album 'Perimenopop' through Decca, which became her highest-charting album in over a decade, and her biggest ever UK headline tour followed, which included her largest UK headline show to date at the London Royal Albert Hall.

This summer Sophie and her band played festivals across the UK and Ireland, including Hampton Court Palace Festival, Wychwood, GuilFest, Galway International Arts Festival and Live at Tileyard North, having played Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2023. She continues to sell out shows and perform on festival main stages worldwide.

Ticket Information

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Thursday 19 November. Become a Priority Live member at bradfordlive.co.uk.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am Friday 20 November at bradfordlive.co.uk.

About Bradford Live

Bradford Live is a world class 4,000 maximum capacity entertainment venue, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the magnificent art deco building has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a major live music, entertainment, events, and conferencing hub for the city. The venue is operated by global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment.













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