My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Solardo Release New Single HOUSE MUSIC FREAK on The Cross
Solardo's first release for The Cross follows a catalogue that includes Hot Creations, Toolroom and Relief Records.
Solardo make their debut on The Cross with 'House Music Freak,' arriving 13th November, as the Manchester duo bring their unmistakable dancefloor energy to the label with a punchy new club cut.
Built around a bouncy, infectious bassline, classic synth flourishes and retro, rap-style vocal samples, 'House Music Freak' draws on the foundations of old-school house while keeping its production firmly rooted in the contemporary club landscape. Balancing playful vocal hooks with a driving, groove-led rhythm, the track delivers an infectious energy designed to translate effortlessly from intimate club settings to bigger dancefloors.
The release sees Solardo bring their Signature Sound to The Cross, a label carving out its own space between underground club culture and wider dancefloor appeal. Known for their ability to bridge those worlds, Mark Richards and James Eliot have spent over a decade building a reputation for music that retains its underground roots while connecting with audiences on a global scale.
With a catalogue spanning influential imprints including Hot Creations, Toolroom and Relief Records, Solardo have become one of the most recognisable names in modern house music. A string of Beatport number ones, millions of streams and a consistent run of releases have cemented their position at the forefront of the international scene, while their reputation behind the decks has taken them to some of the world's biggest stages, including Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Creamfields.
Having shared the studio with some of dance music's biggest names and consistently championed the sounds shaping modern house, Solardo continue to demonstrate their instinct for records that connect across generations of club culture.
With 'House Music Freak,' they tap into a distinctly nostalgic house aesthetic, reworking familiar influences into a fresh, high-impact production built for today's dancefloors.
Release Details
Solardo - House Music Freak
Label: The Cross
Release Date: 13th November
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