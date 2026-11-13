Photos: Snoh Aalegra Releases New Album LEGENDARY LOVE, Shares 'Supernova' Video

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Following the release of her final early single 'Warmest Shade of Blue' earlier this week, Iranian Swedish-born singer, songwriter and producer Snoh Aalegra releases her new album Legendary Love via Stem. Alongside the album's release, Snoh is also sharing a new music video for the standout album track 'Supernova', directed by Alfred Marroquín, that finds Snoh dashing through London.

Her first full-length release in five years, the new album immortalizes a karmic relationship that never fully materialized and cements the impact it had on her own life through documenting her own personal growth in her most introspective and incisive songwriting of her career to-date. Writing through the emotional journey of the relationship in real time over a two-and-a-half year period, Snoh channeled the veracity of those emotions into the lyrics and equally, the recording process that followed.

She demanded absolute authenticity in the music to do her soul-bearing words justice, reuniting Joel Compass and building a new creative partnership with Josh Grant to forge the true-to-life sound that captured her experiences with her unnamed muse, informed by the warm nostalgia of '80s R&B. Every synthesizer, drum machine and guitar line was captured using authentic vintage gear that paid reverence to the influences she was drawing from. She also enlisted some of her musical heroes from that era to capture those sounds and revitalized the experience of making music for her, co-writing with Babyface, and working with the likes of Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers. Contemporary collaborators like Mustafa, Dahi, Daniel Caesar and more also contributed to Legendary Love.

In a message to her listeners shared alongside the release of the album, Snoh wrote:

'To a love that felt written long before we met, even if it only lived in a moment. A karmic, ancient memory I recognized before I understood it. This album is my dedication to what never arrived in my hands, but still took root in my chest like something sacred. For the magic I didn't get to keep, I immortalized it in these songs, as proof it was real.'

Listeners can hear the full album at https://snohaalegra.ffm.to/legendarylove. Legendary Love merch and vinyl, including an exclusive cream LP variant, are available to pre-order at alegendarylove.com.

Earlier coverage: Snoh Aalegra to Release Album LEGENDARY LOVE, Shares Single 'I Love You'.

Tracklist

1. Run Free

2. I Love You

3. Karma

4. Danger

5. This That

6. Repair

7. Just Friends

8. Warmest Shade Of Blue

9. Timeless

10. Nothing Compares

11. Supernova

12. Legendary Love

13. Greatest Of All Time

Photo Credit: Max Montgomery













Photo Credit: Max Montgomery

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