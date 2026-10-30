Photos: Skeez Collaborates With Anella on New Single "Katie" Via Orinda

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Omaha-born vocalist and songwriter Skeez teams up with Anella on his new single, 'Katie,' out now via Orinda, GoDigital Music's Nashville-based country imprint. Blending country storytelling with pop, R&B and hip-hop influences, the track brings together two artists with distinct musical backgrounds for a playful take on a night out that gets a little out of hand.

'Katie' follows a wild night with friends, a chance encounter and the blurry memories that only start to make sense the next morning. Anchored by a laid-back country-pop sound and a catchy hook, the track captures the fun of piecing the night back together through photos, summed up in the lyric, 'If it wasn't for the pictures / I wouldn't remember.'

''Katie' is a song about a house party gone right, waking up the next morning and trying to piece together how the night unfolded,' Skeez shares. 'I sent it over to my buddy Anella to see if he'd want to add a verse, and just three hours later, he sent it back. I loved what he brought to the track. He's one of my favorite artists and songwriters, so I'm really grateful he jumped on this one with me.'

Skeez has built his sound at the intersection of country, pop and R&B, pairing melodic instincts with a storyteller's approach. He first gained momentum supporting mike. on the Not My First Rodeo Tour and collaborating with him on 'why not us?,' before hitting the road with Dustin Lynch on the Killed the Cowboy Tour in 2024. Now on his third release with Orinda, following 'Cannonball' and 'Smoke Break,' 'Katie' sees Skeez expand his collaborative reach while continuing to carve out his place in country music.

Joining him is Anella, whose sound draws from pop, R&B and hip-hop. 'Katie' offers a new creative direction for Anella, bringing his genre-blending style into a country-influenced setting following European tour dates with Honestav. The collaboration pairs the artists' different perspectives on a track built around vivid storytelling, easygoing melodies and a night worth looking back on.

Skeez will bring his genre-blending sound to Nashville's Whiskey Jam on November 19. Known for showcasing emerging talent and established artists in an intimate, live-music setting, Whiskey Jam has become a staple of Nashville's music scene.

Skeez's 'Katie' featuring Anella is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms.

About Skeez

Samuel Dresslar, professionally known as Skeez is a multi-dimensional vocalist and songwriter who weaves a tapestry of pop, contemporary R&B, and country influences into a genre uniquely his own. Born and raised in Omaha, NE, Skeez has rung up millions of streams for his highly-addictive sound and he's clearly bound for the top levels of the music game. Beyond the melodies, Skeez embodies the essence of authenticity – the magnetic individual everyone aspires to call a friend. With an innate ability to infuse life into any gathering, he seamlessly marries humor and talent, etching his presence into the very soul of the party. Skeez's meteoric rise was catalyzed by a serendipitous encounter with Mike., culminating in a standout moment as direct support on the 'Not My First Rodeo Tour' in 2022. This partnership blossomed further, giving birth to the collaborative masterpiece 'why not us?' – a testament to their synergistic artistry that struck commercial gold. In 2024 Skeez went on tour with country artist Dustin Lynch for his 'Killed the Cowboy Tour'. He spent the rest of 2024 making music set for an eagerly anticipated EP set to grace the first quarter of 2025. With a strong work ethic and a commitment to artistic growth, Skeez is constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new musical territories. His relentless pursuit of excellence has resulted in collaborations with renowned producers and artists, solidifying his position as an emerging force in the music industry.

About Orinda

Orinda is a Nashville-based country imprint from GoDigital Music, built to support independent artists who are pushing the genre forward while staying rooted in authentic storytelling and creative individuality. Combining Nashville's deep musical heritage with GoDigital Music's global distribution, marketing, rights management, and artist services infrastructure, Orinda provides artists with the resources and strategic support to build sustainable careers on their own terms. Nic D and Skeez currently anchor Orinda's growing roster, with additional artist signings to be announced in the months ahead. With a focus on long-term artist partnerships, creative independence, and genre-defying talent, Orinda is creating a modern home for the next generation of country and Americana artists.











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