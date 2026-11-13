Photos: Scout Willis Releases New Single “All Eyes On Me” Following Atlantic Records Debut

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LA-based singer/songwriter Scout Willis returns with her new single, 'All Eyes On Me,' out now via Atlantic Records/10K Projects. The track is a bold new sound for the vocal powerhouse that finds her fully inhabiting her own power in a way that feels deeply personal and completely universal – the sound of a woman who stopped apologizing for taking up space.

Produced by JT Daly (Benson Boone) and co-written by Mikky Ekko (Rihanna, Teddy Swims, Selena Gomez), Trent Dabbs (Kacey Musgraves, Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Sanchez), and mixed by John Greenham (Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga), 'All Eyes On Me' further cements Scout's status as one of the most compelling artists of her generation.

''All Eyes On Me' is my gift to anyone who needs a dose of unapologetic confidence — before a date, a night out, a big interview, or simply a moment when they need to feel unstoppable,' said Scout. 'It's not about wanting all eyes on ME; it's about giving everyone listening permission to feel that good in their own skin; deeply embodied and owning every facet of who they are. This is an anthem for anyone brave enough to embrace the idea that there is power in being erotic, not perfect. So go ahead — All Eyes On Me.'

Stream 'All Eyes On Me' here.

'All Eyes On Me' follows Scout's debut Atlantic Records/10K Projects single, 'Honey, I,' and marks another fearless step forward ahead of what will undoubtedly be her breakthrough year.

Scout has also signed a new global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, adding a new partner to her team as she continues her creative journey.

About Scout Willis

Scout Willis is a Los Angeles-based artist and songwriter, born in Sun Valley, Idaho, whose music pairs emotional candor with an atmospheric, often ethereal sound. Defined by a versatile vocal presence and an instinct for deeply personal storytelling, she draws from Americana and pop to create music that feels both intimate and expansive. Her latest work, developed alongside JT Daly, Daniel Tashian, Steph Jones, Madi Diaz, and Hank Compton, marks a significant evolution from her self-titled debut album, exploring themes of pleasure, self-discovery, and self-actualization through a more expansive sonic lens. Recent singles 'It Ain't Nothing' and 'So Many Ways' reveal an artist confidently carving out her own sonic identity, blending infectious melodies, unapologetic self-assurance and a distinctly contemporary pop sensibility. Informed in part by her studies of psychology and mythology, Willis approaches songwriting as a means of examining the human experience, with a particular interest in joy, desire, and the ways we give ourselves permission to experience both. Her collaborators bring credits spanning the work of Harry Styles, Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers, Kacey Musgraves, and Sabrina Carpenter, reflecting the caliber of creative community surrounding her emerging body of work. Having toured in support of Irish band Kingfishr and Maren Morris, Willis continues to build a connection with audiences through performances that place the music, and the experience of sharing it, at the center. Moving fluidly between music and fashion, Willis is establishing a presence that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of either industry. From a barn-burning performance at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe to a standout set at Glastonbury, an appearance at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week, and her participation in the widely acclaimed LA Wildfire Relief benefit concert alongside Hayley Williams, Finneas, St. Vincent, and others, she is finding her place within a broader creative and cultural conversation. As her music and profile continue to evolve, she is emerging as a compelling voice at the intersection of sound, style, and contemporary culture.

Photo Credit: LOWFIELD















Photo Credit: LOWFIELD

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